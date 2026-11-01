When Kim Shanks was a little girl, her father, Jer Fleer, played the ukulele and sang to her. Decades later, after her father developed dementia, Kim got a ukulele of her own and learned the songs he used to sing.

He still remembered many of them. This time, she sang them to him.

Jer and his wife, Judy, moved to California after he took early retirement in 1987. He loved the sunshine and getting outside every day. An avid golfer, he especially liked playing at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

About 12 years ago, Kim retired early because of health issues and moved closer to her dad and Judy. Jer helped care for her as she focused on her health. In time, their roles reversed, and Kim was able to return that care when Jer needed it most.

Jer was living with dementia, and as his condition progressed, he had trouble hearing, began to forget familiar faces, and needed more help getting around. Even after he could no longer stand on his own, he sometimes forgot his limitations and tried to get up, leading to falls, Kim says.

She read him short stories and showed him old family photos to help bring back memories. When it became harder for him to get outside, Kim started taking pictures of nature, the blue skies and sunshine on her morning walks to show her father when she got home.

“Dementia is not kind," Kim says. “It’s the kind of thing where you have to learn how to help fill the needs on the job. But you do what you have to do for your dad.”

Help at the dining room table

Over four or five years as her father’s primary caregiver, Kim learned how to help him as his needs changed. She put grab bars on the walls and a chair in the shower.

When she grew uneasy leaving him alone for long, she hired nurses to come on weekday mornings so she could run errands. She picked up caregiving tips from them, too. “It was beyond what I knew to do, and I didn’t like that feeling,” Kim says.

In the last six months of Jer’s life, his health declined quickly. One day, when he could no longer rely on his left leg to get to the bathroom, Kim used a rolling dining room chair to help him get around. She wrote to his primary care team, describing what was happening and asking how she could better care for him.

Within a few days, the Sharp HospiceCare team was sitting at the family’s dining room table. Kim and Judy were surprised to learn that Jer could receive hospice care at home.

The team brought a hospital bed and supplies. A hospice aide showed Kim how to help her father turn over in bed and gave her a phone number she could call day or night.

“Tell me what’s going to happen, so I can be prepared and help him better,” Kim recalls asking.

A social worker sat down with the family and talked through the changes they were seeing and what they might expect in the weeks ahead. That gave Kim and Judy time to prepare.

By his side

When Jer needed more care than his family and care team could manage at home, he went to Moore MountainView Hospice Home in Poway. Staff cared for him around the clock, giving him his medications and helping him change positions in bed.

Kim slept on the sofa bed in his room so she could stay close. “That’s when I was able to be there as his daughter,” Kim says. “I could just be there and hold his hand, sing to him and talk to him.”

Kim could open the sliding door to their patio at Moore MountainView to let fresh air into Jer’s room. When she needed a moment to catch her breath, she could step outside and find a quiet moment in the garden.

Early on Jer’s last morning, Kim told her dad about the blue sky and sunshine, the kind of morning he’d always loved. As she spoke, his breathing stopped.

He died peacefully with Kim by his side. He was 89.

After he passed, Kim looked outside and noticed clouds shaped like angel wings. She took a photo and later shared it at his celebration of life. To Kim, it was a reminder that her family wasn’t alone.

Clouds shaped like angel wings appeared in the sky, reminding Kim she was not alone.

Kim now tells friends about the help her family received. She hopes more families learn sooner that hospice care can begin at home and short respite stays are available when caregivers need a break.

“It was a wonderful way to be able to say goodbye,” Kim says. “Even if he maybe didn’t know who I was all the time, he knew he was not alone.”

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