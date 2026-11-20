In 2006, when Terri Franklin was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, she felt cold during an appointment. A nurse brought her a quilted blanket to keep her warm. More than 20 years later, she still remembers that simple act of kindness.

To give back, Terri, now 78, has made countless blankets and quilts since then, and each one traces back to that afternoon.

"I don't do anything fancy," Terri says. "I'm just a basic person. It’s the only thing I can do to help.”

Every few weeks, Terri and her husband, Steve, drive from El Cajon with two bags of blankets and quilts that Terri has made. They donate one bag to the Kevin H. Cook Infusion Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, where patients can take a blanket if they need one. The second bag is delivered to the Nemeth NICU Follow-Up Clinic at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. There, the blankets are displayed in the lobby, free for families to take home.

Terri isn’t just a donor. She’s also a patient at Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she receives treatment for a blood condition she’s been living with for about five years. Despite her own health challenges, she continues to make blankets for others.

When asked how many she’s given away, she laughs. "I have no clue," she says.

She has never seen where any of them end up.

The Nemeth Rack brings comfort

Terri’s blankets go to families who have just gone through a tough stretch in their lives. The babies who receive them have usually spent their first weeks, and sometimes months, in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The NICU provides specialized care for newborns who are born early, are sick, or need extra help with things like breathing and feeding.

About a year ago, a mom dropped off a bag of baby clothes at the Nemeth clinic. Inspired by the donation, Daniela Sisneros, a social worker at the clinic, and her team decided to install a clothing rack in an unused corner of the lobby.

Today, the Nemeth Rack offers clothing in addition to blankets that families can take home at no cost.

The Nemeth clinic cares for babies after they leave the NICU, monitoring how they grow, move and begin to communicate. Babies born at 32 weeks or earlier, weighing about 3.3 pounds or less, and newborns at high risk for neurological problems are eligible for follow-up care. Families return for evaluations at six, 12 and 24 months.

At each visit, Sisneros asks families what they need, whether it’s formula, diapers, a crib, or even gas money to make the next appointment. More families need that support than they did a year ago due to rising costs, she says.

Recently, one baby arrived wrapped only in an adult T-shirt. She went home with clothing and one of Terri’s handmade blankets.

Team members help keep the rack stocked, and many families do, too. After receiving support, some return on future visits carrying bags of clothes for another family.

No matter how full the rack gets, Terri’s blankets are often one of the first items taken.

“I always tell families they’re made by a very special person,” Sisneros says. “People are always touched by her generosity. She spreads a little bit of joy everywhere.”

Where the idea comes from

Terri learned to sew out of necessity while co-owning a vacuum and sewing machine store in Oregon. To demonstrate the machines, she needed to know how to use them.

Years later, a neighbor in her senior mobile home park mentioned she was knitting little hats for NICU babies. Terri thought she could do it too.

She says delivering her first bag of handmade gifts was thrilling. “I did it out of love for babies,” she says.

Why Terri keeps sewing

Terri’s motivation is deeply personal. Her daughter developed leukemia and died at 50.

"That’s what keeps me going,” Terri says. “I remember watching her suffer at the hospital, and I couldn't do a thing about it.”

Terri’s own body makes too many platelets, a condition Dr. Shankar Sundaram, an oncologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, has managed for about five years. Her daughter's body produced none.

"It used to be a joke between us," she says. "When I'd go see her, and the doctor was there, I'd ask, 'Can I give her some of my platelets today?'"

Terri’s treatment continues, and so do the bags of handmade blankets. Making them reminds her to keep pushing.

"Life's too short; you’ve got to do what you can to help people," she says. "I've seen people just sit and fade away to nothing. I'm going to go down fighting."

When she imagines one of her blankets wrapped around a baby, she smiles. "I don't want to say I’m proud," she says. "But happy that I was able to help one person."

To donate to the Nemeth Rack, contact the Nemeth NICU Follow-Up Clinic at Sharp Mary Birch, open Monday through Thursday.