A new place of comfort and care in North County

Moore MountainView Hospice Home offers a peaceful, residential-style setting for patients in the final stages of life who can no longer be cared for at home. Located in Poway, the facility is designed to provide comfort, dignity and compassionate support for patients and their loved ones. Here, family and friends can spend meaningful time together while our experienced hospice team provides expert, around-the-clock care.

A home away from home

Built with comfort and connection in mind, Moore MountainView features:

Six private bedrooms, each with space for loved ones to stay close

Warm, inviting living areas, including family rooms and a kitchen

Peaceful outdoor spaces with landscaped gardens and seating areas

Thoughtful design to create a calm, welcoming atmosphere for patients and families alike

Compassionate, specialized care

At Moore MountainView Hospice Home, care is provided by a skilled, interdisciplinary team of physicians, registered nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers who offer companionship and support. This team works closely with patients and families to honor personal wishes, manage symptoms, and address physical, emotional and spiritual needs.



Our hospice homes are designed for patients with advanced illness in the final months of life who need care that can no longer be managed at home. They provide 24-hour support in a comfortable, home-like environment, ensuring patients receive the highest level of medical and nursing care — especially during periods of intense symptoms, medical crises or when respite care is needed.

Family and friends are welcome to visit at any time, share meals, or even stay overnight to remain close to their loved one.

About Sharp HospiceCare

Sharp HospiceCare has served San Diego County for more than 30 years, offering in-home hospice, palliative care and specialized hospice homes. Moore MountainView joins our existing facilities in Bonita, Del Cerro and La Mesa, extending our mission to provide comfort, dignity and quality of life to more patients in our community.

Our expert team is here to welcome you

To find out if Moore MountainView Hospice Home is the right choice for you or a loved one, please call 619-667-1900 to speak with our admissions team. We’re here to answer your questions, discuss care options and guide you through every step of the process.

Moore MountainView hospice residence