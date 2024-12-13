Getting tested for the flu just got a whole lot easier. While at-home testing for COVID has been readily available since 2020, at-home testing for the flu has not been available until now.

As of late 2024, the new combination COVID-19, flu A and flu B test approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the first at-home COVID and flu test available for purchase at retail pharmacies and stores nationwide. Just like the at-home COVID test, the combo COVID-flu test requires a simple nasal swab and can give you results in 15 minutes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from flu each season. The CDC warns that the flu can cause mild to severe illness and even death. High-risk groups, such as young children, older adults, pregnant women and the immunocompromised, are especially at risk for severe illness and complications.

“This test can be a great step to stop the spread,” says Dr. Jyotu Sandhu, board-certified family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy. “For people with high-risk friends and family members, this can quite literally be a lifesaver. You do not want to expose someone to COVID or the flu who cannot afford to be exposed.”

How to use at-home tests

According to the FDA, the newly approved test is for symptomatic individuals within five days of symptom onset. Children ages 2 to 13 should be tested by an adult.

However, the at-home tests are not for those who have had symptoms for more than five days or no symptoms at all. What’s more, they are not for testing children younger than 2.

“Being able to test at home when you’re symptomatic can save you a trip to the doctor's office,” says Dr. Sandhu. “Instead of coming in person and potentially spreading COVID or the flu to others, you can talk with your doctor in a virtual visit and even get prescriptions sent to your pharmacy.”

Additional ways to avoid respiratory illness

While at-home testing is a convenient way to stop the spread of respiratory illness, getting vaccinated is still the best defense against infection. Sharp Rees-Stealy offers flu and COVID vaccines on an appointment or walk-in basis at several locations across San Diego County.

In addition, Dr. Sandhu recommends the following steps to stay healthy this season:

Avoid poorly ventilated rooms.

Practice social distancing.

Wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose.

Wash your hands frequently.

Get a healthy amount of sleep every night.

Maintain a healthy and vitamin-rich diet.

Test yourself as soon as you see symptoms.

