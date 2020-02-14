From fresh air to connecting with friends, there’s lots you can do to help change a bad mood. But what about eating? Can devouring a superfood salad make you smile?

In short, we’re not entirely sure yet. But research has shown some ways that food can positively affect your brain structure and physiology.

In the above video, Erin Peisach, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy, shares some of her favorite mood-boosting foods and how they can make a lasting impact.

