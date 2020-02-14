Foods that boost your mood (video)

By The Health News Team | February 14, 2020

From fresh air to connecting with friends, there’s lots you can do to help change a bad mood. But what about eating? Can devouring a superfood salad make you smile?

In short, we’re not entirely sure yet. But research has shown some ways that food can positively affect your brain structure and physiology.

In the above video, Erin Peisach, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy, shares some of her favorite mood-boosting foods and how they can make a lasting impact.

Learn more about using food to prevent and treat common health issues, such as constipation, inflammation and osteoporosis.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Erin Peisach

Erin Peisach

Contributor

Erin Peisach, RDN, is a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up