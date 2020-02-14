As we age, some of our bone cells dissolve, and new ones form. But for people with osteoporosis, new cells fail to develop at the same rate as the loss — causing bones to become porous, brittle and easy to break.

While you can’t reverse osteoporosis once you have it, you can slow down its progression by maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Erin Peisach, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy, shares five foods that can help keep osteoporosis at bay in the above video.

