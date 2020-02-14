Foods that fight constipation (video)

By The Health News Team | February 14, 2020

Constipation happens to the best of us. In fact, it affects roughly 2.5 million people in the U.S. each year.

In the above video, Erin Peisach, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy, shares foods to choose to help maintain healthy digestion.

Learn more about using food to prevent and treat common health issues, such as osteoporosis, inflammation and a bad mood.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Erin Peisach

Erin Peisach

Contributor

Erin Peisach, RDN, is a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

