Good nutrition goes a long way. In fact, eating the right foods can help your body defend itself against some common maladies, from constipation to weakening bones.

Erin Peisach, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy, shares four common health issues and the foods that can help keep them at bay.

Foods that fight osteoporosis

“Osteoporosis, which literally means ‘porous bone,’ is a disease where bones lose density and become more fragile. After age 50, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men will experience bone fractures. Help prevent osteoporosis by eating a diet rich in bone-building vitamins and minerals.”

(Watch the video)

Foods that fight inflammation

“Chronic inflammation is at the root of most chronic diseases — including heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's and cancer. While diet can help reduce inflammation, it can also contribute to it. Avoid or limit refined carbohydrates, fried foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, red meat and saturated fat. Incorporate more foods that help keep inflammation at bay.”

(Watch the video)

Foods that help boost your mood

“Eating a diet rich in certain nutrients can affect brain structure and physiology. This can lead to changes in your behavior and even a boost in mood. While there’s still much more to learn about the relationship between diet, nutrition and mood, aim to include more of these foods in your diet to give your brain the fuel it needs.”

(Watch the video)

Foods that fight constipation

“Constipation is one of the most common digestive problems in the United States. It’s defined as having hard, dry bowel movements, or going fewer than three times a week. While your first defense against constipation is drinking plenty of water, you can help maintain healthy digestion by adding these foods to your diet.”

(Watch the video)

Browse our recipes for healthy cooking ideas that include these fighting foods.