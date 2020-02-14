Inflammation is your body’s way of protecting itself from infection, illness or injury. However, chronic inflammation can put your body in an unhealthy state, affecting both your physical and mental health.

According to Erin Peisach, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy, chronic inflammation is at the root of most chronic diseases — including heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's and cancer.

In the video above, learn about five great foods to include in your diet, to help your body defend itself against inflammation.

