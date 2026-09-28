When Barbara Lavinio-Schmitz talks about her life, she doesn't start with cancer or surgery. She starts with a blind date.

Nearly 50 years ago, during a Chicago blizzard, Barbara attended a brunch arranged by a mutual friend. Only a handful of guests made it through the snow and ice, including Barbara and a young man named Richard. The two hit it off, and their first official date was at the Art Institute of Chicago.

"It just snowballed after that," Barbara says with a laugh. "The more we got to know each other, the more time we spent together."

The couple married and moved to San Diego in 1980. Now celebrating 47 years of marriage, they still share a love of travel and adventure. Over the years, they've explored the world, from Europe to Africa to Antarctica.

Barbara built a career teaching English as a Second Language for the San Diego Community College District. After retiring, she volunteered as a docent at the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park.

"I've always loved art and learning about different cultures," she says.

A rare cancer diagnosis

In 2017, Barbara's life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with a rare form of uterine cancer. Determined to explore every option, she leaned on support from a cancer support group and worked closely with Dr. Afshin Bahador, a gynecologic oncologist affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

"They told me, 'Leave no stone unturned,'" Barbara says.

Although chemotherapy proved less effective than hoped, Barbara remained focused on moving forward. She and Dr. Bahador pursued immunotherapy and targeted therapy, along with surgery and radiation.

Throughout her cancer journey, Barbara says Dr. Bahador helped her navigate difficult decisions with empathy and compassion. "My husband and I did a lot of research, and Dr. Bahador always listened," she says.

Today, Barbara has been cancer-free for three years.

"Barbara's story is a remarkable example of resilience and perseverance," Dr. Bahador says. "Advances in immunotherapy and targeted therapies have transformed treatment options for many people. Seeing her cancer-free today is incredibly rewarding."

Managing pain and regaining control

While her cancer was under control, Barbara faced another challenge. A severe childhood accident left her with lasting damage to her left leg, eventually leading to the need for a knee replacement.

As surgery approached, Barbara worried about pain and recovery. She was referred to Dr. Sandy Cullins, a clinical psychologist, with the Pain Management Program at Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center.

Through the program, Barbara developed practical skills to help her navigate pain and prepare for surgery with greater confidence. "Our goal is not simply to reduce pain, but to help people regain control of their lives," Dr. Cullins says.

"I was pretty frightened about the surgery and the pain that would come with it," Barbara says. “But the program helped me approach pain differently.”

To prepare for surgery, Barbara worked with Dr. Cullins using techniques she had learned through the program.

“Together, we used mindfulness meditation and visualization techniques to help her prepare for surgery,” Dr. Cullins says. She was highly motivated and learned healthier ways to respond to pain so she could focus on healing and returning to the activities she enjoys."

Looking ahead

Nine weeks after knee replacement surgery, Barbara continues working with physical therapists to rebuild strength and balance. She hopes to return to swimming and water aerobics soon.

As her recovery continues, Barbara is looking ahead. She and Richard plan to resume traveling after nearly a decade of cancer treatment and recovery. Near the top of their list are Utah's national parks, including Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park. Barbara also hopes to visit India one day.

Looking back, she's grateful for advances in cancer care, Sharp's Pain Management Program and the opportunity to regain her mobility. Most of all, she's excited about spending more time with the husband she met on a snowy Chicago day nearly five decades ago.

"After everything I've been through, I don't take anything for granted," Barbara says. "I'm cancer-free, I'm getting stronger every day, and I have so many things I still want to do and see. Having those goals keeps me moving forward."

Learn more about cancer care; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.