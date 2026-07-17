Heading to Comic-Con? Try these healthy eating tips
Comic-Con is known for its superheroes — not its healthy food options.
In honor of San Diego Pride Week, one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in America, Chef Theo Moise with Sharp HealthCare shares a unique salmon recipe, highlighting the magic of blending many different elements into one.
“I chose this dish to celebrate allyship,” she says. “It’s a reminder that when we bring different elements and diverse perspectives together, we create something beautiful and harmonious.”
This mix includes honey, saffron, chili, lemon and more, creating a united one-of-a-kind flavor. From a nutritional standpoint, salmon is a powerhouse protein, reducing inflammation and supporting brain and heart health. Moise pairs the fish with lean grilled veggies and a starch of saffron rice.
2 to 4 salmon fillets (4 to 6 ounces each)
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper, to taste
1/2 cup honey plus 2 tablespoons
1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 zucchini, sliced
1 yellow squash, sliced
1 bell pepper, sliced
3 to 4 scallions, sliced
1 to 2 teaspoons oil
Salt and pepper
1 cup basmati rice
2 cups water or broth
2 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup sliced onion
Pinch of saffron
1 cinnamon stick
1 to 2 bay leaves
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon vegetable base or bouillon
Pinch red pepper flakes
1/4 cup raisins
1
Place 1 cup basmati rice in a bowl of water and let it soak for 20 minutes, then drain.
2
In a small pot, gently simmer 1/2 cup of honey and 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes for 5 to 8 minutes over low heat. Carefully pour the honey through a strainer to catch the pepper flakes. Stir 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar into the smooth honey and set it aside.
3
In a pot over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter and cook 1/2 cup of sliced onion until soft. Add a pinch of saffron, 1 cinnamon stick, 1 to 2 bay leaves and 1/4 teaspoon of cumin. Add the drained rice and stir everything together. Pour in 2 cups of water (or broth) and 1 teaspoon of vegetable base (or bouillon). Bring the liquid to a bubble, then turn the heat down to low, put a tight lid on the pot, and let it cook for 20 to 25 minutes. Once it is done, turn off the heat and gently fold in 1/4 cup of raisins and a tiny pinch of red pepper flakes. Leave the lid on to keep it warm.
4
Chop 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, 1 bell pepper and 3 to 4 scallions into slices. In a large bowl, toss the sliced veggies with 1 to 2 teaspoons of oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook them on a grill or a hot grill pan until they are tender and have nice, dark grill marks (a light char). Set them aside on a plate.
5
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small bowl, mix the salmon glaze: 2 tablespoons of the hot honey you made earlier, 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard, 1/4 teaspoon of chili powder, 1 tablespoon of chopped cilantro and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Sprinkle salt and pepper over your salmon fillets. Place the salmon in an oven-safe frying pan and cook on the stove over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Brush your honey glaze generously over the top of the fish. Move the pan directly to the oven and let it bake for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the salmon is fully cooked all the way through.
6
Scoop a generous portion of the saffron rice onto each plate. Gently lay a salmon fillet on top of the rice. Add a scoop of grilled vegetables to the side. For the finishing touch, drizzle extra homemade hot honey over the whole dish and add any garnishes.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 470; Fat = 22 grams; Protein = 27 grams
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Chef Theo Moise is the General Manager of Modern Recipe at the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center (SPIEC) .
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