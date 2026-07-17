In honor of San Diego Pride Week, one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in America, Chef Theo Moise with Sharp HealthCare shares a unique salmon recipe, highlighting the magic of blending many different elements into one.

“I chose this dish to celebrate allyship,” she says. “It’s a reminder that when we bring different elements and diverse perspectives together, we create something beautiful and harmonious.”

This mix includes honey, saffron, chili, lemon and more, creating a united one-of-a-kind flavor. From a nutritional standpoint, salmon is a powerhouse protein, reducing inflammation and supporting brain and heart health. Moise pairs the fish with lean grilled veggies and a starch of saffron rice.