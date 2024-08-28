Minor cuts and scrapes are a common in everyday life, whether from household tasks, hobbies or playing with pets. Proper care is essential to ensure these small injuries heal quickly — and to minimize the risk of infection.

Shanon Murillo, a physician assistant at the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic, shares three simple steps for treating minor wounds and advice on when to seek professional care.

1 Clean the wound Thoroughly washing a wound with clean water and a gentle antibacterial soap is the first step in preventing infection. “Although hydrogen peroxide has been a household staple for many years, modern wound care has shifted away from using it as a cleanser,” Murillo says. “While it kills bacteria, it can also damage healthy tissue, potentially delaying the healing process.” 2 Dry and apply petroleum jelly After cleaning, gently pat the wound dry with a clean cloth. While applying an antibiotic cream or ointment to prevent infection may seem logical, these products can sometimes irritate the skin, causing a painful or itchy rash. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, most minor cuts and wounds don’t require antibiotics if cleaned daily. Antibiotics are typically only necessary if an infection develops. Instead, Murillo recommends applying a plain petroleum jelly, such as Vaseline or Aquaphor, to keep the wound moist and protected. 3 Apply a bandage Once the wound is clean, it’s important to cover it with a bandage. “Sometimes, a Band-Aid isn’t enough,” Murillo says. “For larger wounds, I usually suggest using a non-adhesive bandage secured with tape. Don’t forget to clean the wound daily and apply a fresh bandage.”

When to seek professional care

While most minor cuts and scrapes can be treated at home, there are times when medical care is necessary. Murillo advises visiting the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic or an urgent care center if you experience any of the following:

The wound is deep: Stitches may be needed if you can see bone, tendon or fatty tissue, or if the bleeding doesn’t stop after 10 minutes of pressure.

Signs of infection: Redness, swelling, warmth, or pus indicate an infection that requires medical attention.

Embedded objects: If dirt, debris or glass cannot be easily removed, a health care professional should treat the wound.

High-risk wounds: If you have a weakened immune system, such as from diabetes or chemotherapy, it’s important to seek professional care.

“Being proactive about wound care can help prevent complications,” Murillo explains.

Murillo suggests keeping a well-stocked first-aid kit on hand, including bandages in various sizes, gauze pads, adhesive cloth tape, scissors, petroleum jelly, antibiotic ointment and alcohol pads.

With these tips, you and your family can be prepared to handle minor injuries anytime. Remember, prompt and proper care of cuts and scrapes can make all the difference in ensuring they heal well.

