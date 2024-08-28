Best diet for heart health
Minor cuts and scrapes are a common in everyday life, whether from household tasks, hobbies or playing with pets. Proper care is essential to ensure these small injuries heal quickly — and to minimize the risk of infection.
Shanon Murillo, a physician assistant at the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic, shares three simple steps for treating minor wounds and advice on when to seek professional care.
When to seek professional care
While most minor cuts and scrapes can be treated at home, there are times when medical care is necessary. Murillo advises visiting the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic or an urgent care center if you experience any of the following:
The wound is deep: Stitches may be needed if you can see bone, tendon or fatty tissue, or if the bleeding doesn’t stop after 10 minutes of pressure.
Signs of infection: Redness, swelling, warmth, or pus indicate an infection that requires medical attention.
Embedded objects: If dirt, debris or glass cannot be easily removed, a health care professional should treat the wound.
High-risk wounds: If you have a weakened immune system, such as from diabetes or chemotherapy, it’s important to seek professional care.
“Being proactive about wound care can help prevent complications,” Murillo explains.
Murillo suggests keeping a well-stocked first-aid kit on hand, including bandages in various sizes, gauze pads, adhesive cloth tape, scissors, petroleum jelly, antibiotic ointment and alcohol pads.
With these tips, you and your family can be prepared to handle minor injuries anytime. Remember, prompt and proper care of cuts and scrapes can make all the difference in ensuring they heal well.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Shanon Murillo is a physician assistant at the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic.
