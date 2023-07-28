Dr. Fisher comforting patient sitting in chair.

Cervical cancer was once a leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Today, Pap tests and HPV screenings are finding cervical cancer early, when it’s easier to treat. And advances in treatment continue to improve outcomes for patients.

At Sharp, we specialize in offering advanced, personalized therapy for cervical cancer, close to home. Our comprehensive program provides a full range of leading-edge, minimally invasive treatments, including precise robotic-assisted surgery and targeted radiation. We also offer access to innovative clinical trials.

The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare are nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer. We also provide second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with cervical cancer. Sharp accepts almost all insurance plans.

An expert team dedicated to you

At Sharp, our recognized team of experts will collaborate closely with you — and each other — on a treatment plan tailored to your unique needs.

These specialists include:

  • Gynecological oncologists — doctors with specialized training in treating reproductive cancers, including advanced surgical procedures

  • Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy

  • Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy

  • Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up

  • Registered dietitians and nutritionists

  • Licensed clinical social workers to help you through your cancer experience

  • Genetic counselors to help determine hereditary risk for developing certain cancers

  • Rehabilitation therapists, including specially trained therapists who can help manage and treat cervical cancer-related lymphedema

  • Clinical trial specialists

  • Fertility specialists, who can provide guidance on preserving your fertility before treatment, including egg retrieval and freezing

And to ensure you're receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meets regularly to discuss your diagnosis and individualized approach to treatment.

Advanced treatments for cervical cancer

Our skilled and compassionate care team offers leading-edge treatments for cervical cancer, as well as access to the latest clinical trials. Treatment may include:

Support for you and your loved ones

Care at Sharp goes beyond treating cancer. We provide support and education with you and your loved ones in mind, every step of the way. Our comprehensive patient resources include:

Get a second opinion from Sharp

A diagnosis of cervical cancer often feels overwhelming. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available.

Cervical cancer treatment centers in San Diego

We offer cervical cancer treatment across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.

