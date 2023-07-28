Cervical cancer was once a leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Today, Pap tests and HPV screenings are finding cervical cancer early, when it’s easier to treat. And advances in treatment continue to improve outcomes for patients.

At Sharp, we specialize in offering advanced, personalized therapy for cervical cancer, close to home. Our comprehensive program provides a full range of leading-edge, minimally invasive treatments, including precise robotic-assisted surgery and targeted radiation. We also offer access to innovative clinical trials.

The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare are nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer. We also provide second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with cervical cancer. Sharp accepts almost all insurance plans.