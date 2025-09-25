The David & Donna Long Cancer Center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital now offers CAR-T cell therapy — a groundbreaking approach that uses your body’s own immune cells to recognize and eliminate cancer. This personalized treatment marks a major step in the future of gene therapy for cancer care, offering new hope for patients.

Once considered the stuff of science fiction, CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor T-cell) therapy is now one of the most advanced options for treating certain blood cancers. By genetically engineering a patient’s T-cells — a type of white blood cell — the immune system can recognize, target and destroy cancer cells with remarkable precision.

“This approach harnesses the power of a patient’s own immune system to fight their disease,” says Dr. Igor Medic, a board-certified oncologist and hematologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont. “It’s a true leap forward in how we care for people facing some of the most challenging blood cancers, including leukemia, myeloma and lymphoma.”

A powerful new cancer tool

Dr. Medic explains that CAR-T therapy differs from traditional treatments, such as chemotherapy or bone marrow transplants. “It has 30 years of research behind it and is FDA-approved for several types of blood cancers,” he says. “Still, it’s sometimes misunderstood because of the complex science behind it.”

Here’s a simplified breakdown of how it works:

1 Collecting the cells A patient’s T-cells are collected through a special type of blood draw called apheresis. 2 Engineering the cells In a lab, a special molecule (CAR) is added to your T-cells. This acts like a “homing device,” enabling them to track down and attach to cancer cells. 3 Returning the cells Once the T-cells are reprogrammed, they’re infused back into a patient’s body, where they can now seek out and destroy cancer cells.

The entire process — from collection of T-cells to infusing them back into the body — usually takes about four to six weeks.

“The therapy is a one-time, short infusion that typically takes about 30 minutes,” says Dr. Medic. He adds that patients also receive a short course of chemotherapy prior to the infusion to prepare the body to receive the modified T-cells.

Advantages of CAR-T Therapy

For many, CAR-T therapy offers new hope, particularly when other treatments have stopped working or failed. “Living with blood cancer can feel overwhelming, especially when it comes to making treatment decisions,” Dr. Medic says.

However, he emphasizes that there are several advantages to CAR-T therapy:

Personalized and precise CAR-T uses your own immune cells, reengineered to specifically target your cancer. High remission rate Many patients achieve remission — and in some cases, a cure — after a single infusion. Long-term protection The modified cells remain active in your body for an extended period, providing ongoing protection and reducing the risk of cancer recurrence.

Potential risks and side effects

While CAR-T therapy is generally safe for most patients, it does carry some risks. The two most common are:

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) This occurs when your immune system responds too aggressively. It presents with a high fever, low blood pressure and difficulty breathing. Neurotoxicity This can affect your nervous system, leading to confusion, memory loss, difficulty speaking, seizures and motor issues.

For patient safety, the cancer team closely monitors patients for 30 days following their infusion. Since therapy is done in an outpatient setting, patients are asked to stay in town, so they have immediate access to the care team and hospital for 30 days. In addition, they’re asked to avoid driving for eight weeks.

Importantly, both CRS and neurotoxicity are often reversible with early detection and prompt treatment. The FDA has also determined that the benefits of CAR-T therapy outweigh potential risks.

Expert care and certification

Because CAR-T therapy is a complex advanced treatment, providers require specialized training and certification. All the medical oncologists at the Long Cancer Center have been trained and certified in the specialized skills and knowledge needed to offer this therapy safely and effectively. Additionally, the entire team is committed to helping patients every step of the way, ensuring the highest standards of care.

The training also ensures that providers understand how to safely manage side effects; how to carefully monitor patients before, during, and after treatment; and how to coordinate care across multiple specialties involved in the therapy.

Cost and insurance

Cost is always an important consideration for patients, but there’s encouraging news. Most commercial insurance plans and government payers (such as Medicare and Medicaid) typically cover CAR-T therapy for approved indications.

Additional financial assistance may also be available through product manufacturers, nonprofit foundations and other support programs.

