Innovative CAR-T therapy brings new hope to cancer patients
A new era in blood cancer treatment begins using a patient’s own immune system and bioengineered cells to eliminate cancer at the source.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-644-3030
Fax: 619-644-3638
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1154618593
Igor Medic, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
4.8
78 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Enjoyable and comfortable
Verified Patient
May 6, 2026
4.0
Was with PA for 5 mins.
Verified Patient
April 23, 2026
4.6
I am very happy with my oncology he always listens and try to help me.
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
5.0
Good.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Igor Medic, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Igor Medic, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A new era in blood cancer treatment begins using a patient’s own immune system and bioengineered cells to eliminate cancer at the source.
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