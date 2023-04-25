Igor Medic, MD

Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group
    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-644-3030

About Igor Medic, MD

Age:
 43
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Belgrade University, Yugoslavia:
 Medical School
Norwalk Hospital:
 Residency
Norwalk Hospital:
 Internship
Cooper University Hospital:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1154618593

4.7
55 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 25, 2023
5.0
Always a good experience. Wonderful people.
Verified Patient
March 28, 2023
5.0
The amount of time that *Dr. Medic spent with me was not long but that's because his treatment worked very well and there were no issues with continuing that.
Verified Patient
February 23, 2023
5.0
Perfrct visit, great Dr r first visit with this doctor who took over for retireing Dr
Verified Patient
February 14, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Medic is wonderful. I felt cared for and he explained things well.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel recognitions
Igor Medic, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Igor Medic, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
