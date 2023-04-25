Igor Medic, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Igor Medic, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Igor Medic, MD
Age:43
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Belgrade University, Yugoslavia:Medical School
Norwalk Hospital:Residency
Norwalk Hospital:Internship
Cooper University Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1154618593
Insurance plans accepted
Igor Medic, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
55 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Always a good experience. Wonderful people.
Verified PatientMarch 28, 2023
5.0
The amount of time that *Dr. Medic spent with me was not long but that's because his treatment worked very well and there were no issues with continuing that.
Verified PatientFebruary 23, 2023
5.0
Perfrct visit, great Dr r first visit with this doctor who took over for retireing Dr
Verified PatientFebruary 14, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Medic is wonderful. I felt cared for and he explained things well.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Igor Medic, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Igor Medic, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Igor Medic, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Igor Medic, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.