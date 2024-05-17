How to decrease your risk of stroke
Whether it’s that hot delicious cup of goodness to start your morning or the cold caffeinated energy boost to get you through the day, coffee is a universally loved beverage. In 2024, it was reported that 73% of Americans drink coffee every day. That means millions of Americans are drinking the beloved brew, but many may not be aware of the associated health benefits and risks.
Everyone enjoys coffee differently. The amount of sugar, sweetener, creamer or milk may vary person to person. An 8-ounce cup of coffee typically has 80 to 100 milligrams of caffeine. And contrary to popular belief, decaffeinated coffee actually contains 2 to 15 milligrams of caffeine.
Coffee has an abundance of healthy chemical compounds that are good for the body. These compounds may help reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, liver cancer and cardiovascular diseases. On the other hand, the caffeine in coffee may negatively affect the health of some individuals.
Here’s what drinking coffee may do for you:
The importance of finding balance
Whether you enjoy coffee occasionally or incorporate it into your daily routine, it’s important to balance out your habit with other aspects of your lifestyle. This includes eating a well-rounded diet, engaging in regular exercise and managing a healthy weight.
What’s more, everyone reacts to caffeine differently, so understanding your own tolerance is vital. Too much caffeine may raise blood pressure, anxiety, heart palpitations and lead to trouble sleeping.
Drinking coffee in moderation is key, experts say. Drinking no more than four cups of coffee should give you the energy you need to get you through the day, while potentially maximizing health benefits.
Talk with your doctor if you are unsure whether you should limit or stop drinking caffeinated beverages. Together, you can determine the right amount of caffeine for you and whether other lifestyle choices should be reviewed.
