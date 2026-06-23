For many people, a small wound on the foot or leg may seem minor at first. But for patients with diabetes, poor circulation or certain chronic conditions, that wound can quickly become serious — and in some cases, lead to amputation.

That’s where Limb Preservation Program at Sharp Grossmont Hospital comes in.

The program brings together specialists from multiple areas of care to identify problems early, treat the root cause, and help patients heal while preserving mobility and independence. The multidisciplinary team cares for patients at risk for limb loss due to conditions like diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, infection and nonhealing wounds.

“Many patients don’t realize how quickly a wound or circulation issue can progress,” says Elizabeth Terrazas, limb preservation navigator at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “Our goal is to get involved as early as possible, coordinate the right care and help patients avoid complications that could become life-changing.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes and poor circulation are among the leading causes of lower limb amputations in the United States. However, experts say many amputations may be preventable with early intervention and coordinated treatment.

Specialized limb-saving care

At Sharp Grossmont, patients benefit from timely evaluations and access to advanced therapies within a single program. Treatment options may include vascular testing, wound care, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, diabetes management, skin grafting and vascular procedures. As the only program of its kind in East County, it brings highly specialized limb-saving care closer to home.

“Limb preservation is about much more than saving a foot or leg,” says Terrazas. “It’s about helping patients maintain their quality of life, stay independent and continue doing the things they love.”

As limb preservation navigator, Terrazas helps patients understand their care plan, coordinate appointments and feel supported throughout the process. She says many patients arrive feeling overwhelmed or unsure of what comes next, especially after learning they may be at risk for limb loss.

The power of early intervention

Terrazas encourages patients to seek care if a wound isn’t healing or if they notice swelling, changes in skin color, numbness or signs of infection, especially for those living with diabetes or circulation issues.

“A lot of patients wait because they hope the problem will improve on its own,” Terrazas says. “But the sooner we can evaluate and treat the issue, the better chance we have of preventing serious complications and helping them heal.”

In addition to treatment, the program focuses on education and prevention, helping patients monitor wounds, manage chronic conditions and better protect their long-term health.

“At the end of the day, we want patients to feel hopeful,” Terrazas says. “With the right care and early intervention, we can help many people heal and avoid amputation.”

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