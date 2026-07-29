There are many strategies for women who aren’t making enough breast milk, but making too much can be just as challenging. Overproducing milk can cause soaked pads between feedings and breast pain or pressure. And if left untreated, it can lead to an infection.

The clinical name for breast milk overproduction is hyperlactation, and it happens more often than you might think. According to a national study cited by the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine, 36.6% of breastfeeding parents report overly full breasts within two weeks after birth.

Fortunately, it’s treatable.

What oversupply looks like

Oversupply means that the woman’s body is making more milk than what her baby needs. Breasts stay firm and never seem to empty. Milk often leaks, or sprays on its own, and swelling can lead to clogged milk ducts.

When the milk letdown comes forcefully, babies can become overwhelmed — gulping rapidly, coughing, choking or becoming fussy as they try to keep up.

“Moms might experience lumps in the breast tissue, which can be a clogged milk duct,” says Vanessa Jankowski, a clinical lactation educator and supervisor of the New Beginnings Boutique at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. The boutique offers newborn and breastfeeding accessories, and certified lactation educators provide breastfeeding support.

“We want to make sure we’re getting that milk moving and help reduce oversupply to lower the risk of infection,” says Jankowski. “One thing that can help parents is to regularly feed their baby on demand.”

While a little bit of overproduction is normal when the milk supply is initially coming in, Jankowski offers tips on managing uncomfortable symptoms linked to continued overproduction:

Resist the urge to pump for relief: Pumping may seem like an easy fix, but the more milk that gets pumped, the more the body makes.

Adjust feeding positions: Try feeding in a reclined position so gravity can help slow the flow. This allows the baby to set the pace.

Control a fast letdown: If milk is rushing out, hand-express or pump for a few seconds before latching the baby. If the baby chokes during a feeding, unlatch them and express a bit more before resuming.

Use a cold compress: Place a cold compress or ice pack on the breasts between feedings to ease swelling and discomfort.

Try “block” feeding: If on-demand feeding isn’t enough, nurse the baby from one breast for a set block of time before offering the other. This leaves one breast full longer, signaling the body to slow milk production. Talk with a doctor or a lactation consultant before trying this approach to be sure it’s right for you and your baby.

Turn extra milk into a gift

Women whose freezers are filled with more milk than their babies will ever use can consider donating.

Sharp Mary Birch works with Mothers’ Milk Bank to provide screened, pasteurized donor milk to premature and vulnerable babies. Since 1974, Mothers’ Milk Bank has been carefully collecting, screening, and sharing donated breast milk so that the most fragile babies get what they need to grow.

“Donor milk is really critical, especially for underweight babies, babies in our NICU and babies that are born premature,” says Jankowski. “For premature babies, donor milk is really important to protect the lining of their gut, reduce their risk for infections, and help them get off to the best possible start.”

Helping babies that need breast milk is the idea behind the Sharp Mary Birch Milk Drive — and donating is easier than people might think.

“Mothers’ Milk Bank will be on-site to do the screenings with families, and our lab team will be at the milk drive, so it’s really convenient,” Jankowski adds. "We’ve made it into an easy, one-stop process. Families will walk away knowing their milk is going to support babies in need."

Sharp Mary Birch is proud not only to help thousands of mothers deliver their precious newborns, but also to support families who need assistance with their breast milk supply — helping babies grow strong and healthy.

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