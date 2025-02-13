Microplastics — and their even smaller counterpart, nanoplastics — continue to be a hot topic as researchers further examine these tiny plastic particles and work to understand their potential effects on human health.

Over the past five years, studies have detected microplastics and nanoplastics in various parts of the human body and bodily fluids, including the liver, brain, blood, breast milk and heart. Now, new research has identified their presence in the plaque that can build up in the carotid artery, adding to the growing body of knowledge about how these environmental pollutants interact with and impact the human body.

What does the study show?

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, revealed that the presence of microplastics and nanoplastics in carotid artery plaque may significantly increase a person’s risk for heart attack, stroke or death. A group of Italian researchers studied 304 patients with asymptomatic carotid artery disease who underwent a carotid endarterectomy, a procedure to remove plaque from the carotid arteries — a pair of major blood vessels on either side of the neck.

Using specialized microscopes, scientists examined the removed plaque and found traces of polyethylene (PE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) — two types of commonly used plastic — in nearly half of the patients. Researchers tracked the patients’ health for an average of 34 months post-surgery and determined that those with detectable plastic in their plaque had nearly five times the risk of experiencing a heart attack or stroke.

According to Dr. Steven Rough, a cardiologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, this study further emphasizes the importance of clear, healthy carotid arteries. Foreign material, he says, makes heart health diagnoses complex.

“Any plaque buildup in a carotid artery isn’t a good thing, as it can restrict blood flow and increase the risk of stroke for the patient,” explains Dr. Rough. “The findings of this study are troubling because as plaque accumulates, it narrows the artery, already putting the patient at risk. With the addition of man-made materials like micro- and nanoplastics being found where they don’t belong, it definitely raises concern.”

How does plastic get in our bodies?

More than 80 years ago, after World War II, the mass production of plastic boomed in the United States. Due to its low production cost, companies began increasingly using plastic without knowing the potential impacts of its long-term use. Fast-forward to today, plastic is found and used in countless consumable goods, from food packaging to household items, making avoiding exposure feel nearly impossible.

When a plastic item breaks down either due to damage or when heat is applied, microplastics and nanoplastics are created. These can then be unintentionally ingested or inhaled.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), plastics will remain a widespread challenge until at least 2050. However, individuals can reduce their exposure by making informed choices about the products they buy and use.

But is that enough?

Take charge of your heart health

"Knowing this is a possibility can certainly spark a sense of panic,” says Dr. Rough. “Even as a cardiologist, I’ve looked around at the items my family and I use daily — food storage containers, plastic cutting boards, cookware and even the bottles we use to feed our 21-month-old toddler.”

Dr. Rough encourages people to be mindful and make conscious substitutions where possible. The key, he says, is to focus on what you can control.

“The good news is that we have the power to protect our hearts and carotid arteries through simple, everyday choices,” Dr. Rough says. “Quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, eating nourishing foods and staying active can go a long way in keeping blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check — helping to lower the risk of developing a cardiovascular disease or experiencing a cardiovascular event, overall.”

During American Heart Month and beyond, Dr. Rough encourages you to take charge of your health by making healthy choices and taking additional preventive measures, such as scheduling regular blood pressure screenings and checkups with your primary care doctor.

