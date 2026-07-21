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Steven J. Rough, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Heart and Wellness Center

    1415 East 8th Street
    Unit 3
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

Care schedule

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About Steven J. Rough, MD

I was born in Chula Vista and decided to return to serve my community. I developed a passion for cardiology because of the profound difference we can make in the lives of patients and their families.

Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Drexel University College of Medicine: Fellowship
University of Arizona: Fellowship
University of Arizona: Residency
University of Arizona: Internship
Temple University: Medical School
St. Louis University: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1386821460

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Steven J. Rough, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.