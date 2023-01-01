About Steven Rough, MD

I was born in Chula Vista and decided to return to serve my community. I developed a passion for cardiology because of the profound difference we can make in the lives of patients and their families.

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Drexel University College of Medicine : Fellowship

University of Arizona : Fellowship

University of Arizona : Residency

University of Arizona : Internship

Temple University : Medical School

St. Louis University : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



