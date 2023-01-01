Steven Rough, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Geriatric medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 754 Medical Center Ct
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Heart and Wellness Center502 Euclid Ave
Suite 104
National City, CA 91950
About Steven Rough, MD
I was born in Chula Vista and decided to return to serve my community. I developed a passion for cardiology because of the profound difference we can make in the lives of patients and their families.
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Drexel University College of Medicine:Fellowship
University of Arizona:Fellowship
University of Arizona:Residency
University of Arizona:Internship
Temple University:Medical School
St. Louis University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1386821460
Insurance plans accepted
Steven Rough, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Steven Rough, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Rough, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
