Matters of the Heart: Microplastics Found in Human Arteries
Microplastics have been found in artery plaque — raising concerns about increased heart attack and stroke risk. Learn how to protect your heart health.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Heart and Wellness Center
1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
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I was born in Chula Vista and decided to return to serve my community. I developed a passion for cardiology because of the profound difference we can make in the lives of patients and their families.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1386821460
Steven J. Rough, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven J. Rough, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven J. Rough, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Steven J. Rough, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Microplastics have been found in artery plaque — raising concerns about increased heart attack and stroke risk. Learn how to protect your heart health.
People with high blood pressure may be at greater risk of complications from the coronavirus.
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