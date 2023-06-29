Cancer screening recommendations

At Sharp, we're here to help you understand what cancer screenings are needed and at what age.

Combined with a healthy lifestyle and regular self-examination, cancer screenings are an important tool in the prevention and detection of cancer. Because cancer is most treatable in its beginning stages, early detection can increase the chances of survival.

These recommendations, with the exception of lung cancer screenings, are for healthy adults with no symptoms or other risk factors. Please talk to your doctor regarding your personal medical history and risk factors to determine which screenings are right for you.

These general guidelines are based on recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the American Cancer Society, the American Academy of Family Physicians and other leading experts.

Cancer screenings we offer

Many of these screenings can be performed during a regular office visit and do not necessarily need to be done in conjunction with a history and physical exam.

Breast cancer Clinical breast exam

Initial examination should be given during a physical and alongside a discussion of your personal and family health history at age 40, and then annually depending on your risk factors. At age 70, examination should be given based on your doctor's recommendation.

Mammogram

Initial examination should be given during a physical and alongside a discussion of your personal and family health history at age 40, and then annually depending on your risk factors. At age 70, mammogram should be given based on your doctor's recommendation. Cervical cancer Pap smear

Initial examination should be given during a physical and alongside a discussion of your personal and family health history at age 21 or at the onset of sexual activity, and then every 1 to 3 years. After age 65, Pap smear should be given based on your gynecologist's recommendation.

Bimanual examination (ovaries and uterus)

Initial examination should be given during a physical and alongside a discussion of your personal and family health history at age 18, and then every 1 to 3 years. At age 40, examination should be done yearly. Colorectal cancer Experts recommend starting screening at age 45 for people who are at average risk. Talk with your doctor about your risk factors and screening options. Fecal immunochemical test (FIT)

Stool test given after a discussion of your personal and family health history at age 45 and then yearly. Annual FIT is considered an effective and convenient screening method for patients without symptoms or risks for colorectal cancer.

Colonoscopy

Diagnostic procedure that looks inside your colon completed at age 45 and then every 10 years. Lung cancer CT screening

Initial exam should be given only if you are between the ages of 55 and 80, currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years and have a least a 30 pack-year history of smoking (a pack-year is defined as the number of cigarette packs you smoke per day multiplied by the number of years you have smoked). If you meet this criteria, talk to your doctor about getting screened. Prostate cancer Prostate examination

Initial examination should be given during a physical and alongside a discussion of your personal and family health history at age 50, and then yearly. Depending on your risk factors, your doctor may also recommend a prostate antigen test.

What you can do

In addition to receiving the regular cancer screenings listed above, we recommend that you perform routine breast, oral cavity, skin and testicular self-examinations periodically as advised by your doctor. We also offer cancer genetic counseling if you feel you may have an inherited cancer risk.

Cancer diagnostic services

Sharp also offers a full range of state-of-the-art cancer diagnostic services including: