Cilantro-lime chicken with avocado salsa (recipe)
This quick chicken dinner is full of fresh ingredients, high in protein, and low in fat and calories.
Making classic mole can take hours. Recipes often use heavy or high-caloric ingredients, such as nuts, lard, dark chocolate and sugar — and cooking requires long sauteing in heavy pots.
This recipe makes smart swaps and leans on shortcuts, bringing the same chocolatey flavor without the heaviness or extra time in the kitchen.
1 1/4 pounds chicken breasts, trimmed
1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 8-ounce can tomato sauce
1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
1/4 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips
1 tablespoon almond butter or natural peanut butter
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Season chicken with 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, garlic, chile powder, cumin, cinnamon and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt to the pan. Cook, stirring until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomato sauce, broth, chocolate chips and almond (or peanut) butter; stir to combine. Bring to a simmer.
Reduce heat to medium-low, return the chicken and any accumulated juice to the pan and turn the chicken to coat it with the sauce. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Serve sprinkled with sesame seeds with a side of rice and veggies — or chop the chicken and serve in corn tacos with salsa and guacamole.
This recipe was adapted from EatingWell.
