For Richard Roberts, spending time outdoors has always been a way of life. The 30-year-old San Diegan enjoys fishing, swimming, free diving and exploring the coast. He also builds guitars and works on local farms, activities that keep him active and connected to his community.

That lifestyle came to an abrupt halt on July 23 when a motorcycle ride to work changed everything. Richard was involved in a serious collision that led to severe injuries to his right foot and ankle, along with a badly injured shoulder.

In the aftermath of the crash, a paramedic who was driving behind him stopped and stayed with Richard until an ambulance arrived.

"I was in a lot of pain, and I couldn't move," Richard says. "I remember asking him to stay with me, and he did."

Richard was transported to the Emergency Department at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Despite the pain and uncertainty, he felt reassured knowing he was being taken there.

"Everyone at Sharp is amazing," he says. "I'd been cared for there before and had a great experience. I felt like I was going to be surrounded by competent, caring people."

A long road to recovery

At Sharp Memorial, Richard underwent multiple surgeries to repair his injuries, including extensive reconstruction of his foot and ankle. His shoulder injury also required treatment.

The early days of recovery were challenging. Because the injuries were on the same side of his body, he couldn't use his right arm or leg, and even simple tasks required help. That's when rehabilitation became critical to his recovery.

When Richard first began physical therapy, he could only bear weight using his left arm and left leg. Therapy focused first on helping him safely move between the bed, wheelchair and chair.

Under the guidance of Amir Haghi, physical therapist, along with Lisa Holeman, physical therapist, and Jeff Lyon, physical therapy assistant, Richard steadily regained strength, confidence and mobility. Together, they worked on wheelchair mobility, transfers, stair training and strategies for safely returning home.

"Richard came to us with significant limitations, but he never lost sight of his goal of becoming as independent as possible," says Haghi.

As the days passed, Richard progressed from basic mobility training to walking nearly 200 feet with a specialized cane. He learned to navigate stairs and overcome obstacles that once seemed impossible.

"His progress continually impressed the rehabilitation team, and his confidence grew every day," Haghi says. "With support from Holeman, Lyon and the rest of the team, he gained the skills and confidence to become more independent."

Richard's personality also left a lasting impression. He was often seen wearing a cowboy boot on one foot and a motorcycle glove on one hand. It became part of his identity, and staff looked forward to seeing him. "He became pretty well known on the floor," Haghi says, smiling.

By the time he was discharged in early August, Richard could transfer independently, move around in a wheelchair, use a walker and perform many daily tasks on his own.

"By the time he left, not only had his mobility improved dramatically, but his whole outlook had changed," Haghi says. "His optimism and resilience were evident to everyone involved in his care."

Finding strength in others

Richard continues recovering at home. While he still can’t bear weight on his injured ankle, he is making steady progress.

"I'm coming along," he says. "This is the big waiting period before I'm able to start putting weight on my foot and doing more rehabilitation."

His partner has been by his side, helping with daily tasks. He also credits the Sharp Memorial care team for helping him regain confidence during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

"We talk a lot about independence, but I think independence is kind of an illusion," Richard says. "I couldn't have done any of this without the people who helped me. Every step of my recovery was made possible by the support of others."

Looking ahead

As Richard continues to heal, he is focused on returning to the activities he loves, including hiking, traveling and spending time outdoors. "No matter what, I want to engage with the things I care about again," he says.

While recovery has required patience and adaptation, Richard remains grateful for the support he received from his partner, the strangers who helped after the crash, and the Sharp caregivers who guided his recovery.

"You have to orient yourself toward healing," he says. "Even if things aren't exactly the same as they were before, you have to do the best you can with where you are."

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