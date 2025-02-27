As an active teen, Lori Kimber, 68, thrived in high school sports. However, she faced a significant lifestyle change after she suffered a knee injury while helping her parents move.

Her injury, combined with a stressful job in her adult years, gradually led her to a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to obesity and impacting her overall well-being.

Lori was an underwriter for home loans, which she describes as challenging. She coped by eating whatever was available and often went out with coworkers, where she admits she didn’t make the healthiest food and drink choices.

At 58, Lori reached 348 pounds and knew something had to change.

Missing hiking and good health

Her first attempt to improve her health was to drink a beverage three times a day that put her body into ketosis. Initially, the strategy worked, but her weight gradually returned when she stopped.

She had heard from friends and coworkers about bariatric surgery, including the lap band procedure, but she had experienced the cycle of losing weight only to regain it. This left her unconvinced.

A trip to Yellowstone National Park became the catalyst for digging further into her weight loss options. “I couldn’t do any of the activities I wanted to do because I could barely move,” Lori says.

Lori’s inability to move freely and participate in the activities she loved became a significant issue. She was inching closer to retirement, after which she had big plans to travel all over the U.S.

In 2022, Lori retired from her job of 44 years, but travel plans were nowhere in sight. “I missed out on three years of retired life because of my weight and knee pain,” she says.

A second chance for adventure

Lori was more determined than ever to lose weight so she could launch the plans she wanted to fulfill. She started implementing healthier eating habits, such as swapping soda for protein shakes and having balanced meals with fruits and vegetables.

Lori managed to lose 35 pounds in six weeks. Yet, with all her efforts, she knew she would not be able to lose the weight as fast as she wanted to relieve her knee pain and have a total knee replacement surgery. She found information about Sharp’s bariatric surgery program online and attended a seminar to learn more.

Lori had an initial consultation with Dr. George Mueller, medical director of the Sharp Memorial Bariatric Surgery Program, to discuss her health goals and post-op lifestyle. Dr. Mueller informed her that at 5’2 and 316 pounds, she was a good candidate for the surgery as her body mass index (BMI) was above 35, which falls into the severe obesity category.

“For someone like Lori, bariatric surgery offers a new beginning by significantly improving their health and quality of life," says Dr. Mueller.

Additional benefits of the surgery include the improvement of serious obesity-related health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, infertility and sleep apnea.

Reclaiming a life once lost

In March 2023, Lori underwent robotic-assisted gastric bypass sleeve surgery. This procedure restricts stomach volume and the amount of food taken in by removing about 80% or more of the stomach without bypassing the intestines.

Lori was discharged the next day and was on a liquid-only, high-protein diet for the first few days. She was told she could expect to lose five pounds a week if she was diligent with her diet.

Nine months after surgery, Lori met that goal, losing 157 pounds.

“My hunger pangs were not as intense as they used to be,” says Lori. “My mind was telling me I was hungry, but my body wasn’t feeling the same way.”

Due to her significant weight loss, Lori became eligible for knee surgery. In December 2024, she had a total knee replacement on her right knee, performed by Dr. James Bates, an orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Now, Lori is determined to continue her travel plans. She revisited Yellowstone National Park, embracing the active lifestyle she had missed.

Lori at Yellowstone National Park.

“Going back felt like I was reclaiming a part of myself that I thought I’d lost,” says Lori. “Hiking the trails and embracing nature felt like a celebration of how far I’ve come.”

