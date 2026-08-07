Reclaiming life through bariatric surgery
Lori Kimber overcame obesity through bariatric surgery and reclaimed her active lifestyle.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198
Get directions
619-286-9480
Fax: 619-286-4568
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego, Coronado
230 Prospect Place
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118-1980
Get directions
619-286-9480
Fax: 619-286-4568
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego, Coronado
230 Prospect Place
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Tuesday
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Friday
I was inspired to become a physician as it is a challenging profession with immense personal satisfaction. I always strive for excellence in the practice of medicine and surgery and provide compassion in caring for all patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, exploring the outdoors, incorporating adventures, sailing and water sports.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1174692206
James E. Bates, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from James E. Bates, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from James E. Bates, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
James E. Bates, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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