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James E. Bates, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

619-286-9480
Fax: 619-286-4568

5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198

Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego, Coronado

619-286-9480
Fax: 619-286-4568

230 Prospect Place
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118-1980

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

    5555 Reservoir Drive
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92120-5198
    Get directions

    619-286-9480
    Fax: 619-286-4568

  2. Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego, Coronado

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 210
    Coronado, CA 92118-1980
    Get directions

    619-286-9480
    Fax: 619-286-4568

Care schedule

Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego, Coronado

230 Prospect Place

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About James E. Bates, MD

I was inspired to become a physician as it is a challenging profession with immense personal satisfaction. I always strive for excellence in the practice of medicine and surgery and provide compassion in caring for all patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, exploring the outdoors, incorporating adventures, sailing and water sports.

Age: 61
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male

Education

University of Cincinnati: Medical School
Cornell Medical Center: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1174692206

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

James E. Bates, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

James E. Bates, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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