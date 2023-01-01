About James Bates, MD

I was inspired to become a physician as it is a challenging profession with immense personal satisfaction. I always strive for excellence in the practice of medicine and surgery and provide compassion in caring for all patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, exploring the outdoors, incorporating adventures, sailing and water sports.

Age: 58

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: English , German

Education University of Cincinnati : Medical School

Cornell Medical Center : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



