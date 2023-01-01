James Bates, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 230 Prospect Pl
Suite 210
Coronado, CA 92118
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120
About James Bates, MD
I was inspired to become a physician as it is a challenging profession with immense personal satisfaction. I always strive for excellence in the practice of medicine and surgery and provide compassion in caring for all patients. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, exploring the outdoors, incorporating adventures, sailing and water sports.
Age:58
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English, German
Education
University of Cincinnati:Medical School
Cornell Medical Center:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1174692206
Insurance plans accepted
James Bates, MD, accepts 42 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Bates, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Bates, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
