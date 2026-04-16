After noticing he was “just a little winded,” Jayson Ferland, 53, finally went in for a long‑overdue checkup. There, he learned he had a leaking mitral valve. Although he stayed active, Jayson hadn’t realized his growing fatigue was a sign of heart trouble rather than a normal part of aging.

Surgeons at Sharp Memorial Hospital performed a robotic mitral valve repair, a minimally invasive procedure that can lead to fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and a faster return to daily life.

Since his surgery, Jayson says the change has been remarkable. He’s sleeping better, has more energy, and feels healthier and happier overall.

“Jayson’s prognosis is excellent,” says Dr. Karl Limmer, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “His repair is expected to last a lifetime.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Jayson’s story.

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