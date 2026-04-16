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Robotic heart repair restores patient’s energy (video)

By The Health News Team | April 16, 2026

After noticing he was “just a little winded,” Jayson Ferland, 53, finally went in for a long‑overdue checkup. There, he learned he had a leaking mitral valve. Although he stayed active, Jayson hadn’t realized his growing fatigue was a sign of heart trouble rather than a normal part of aging.

Surgeons at Sharp Memorial Hospital performed a robotic mitral valve repair, a minimally invasive procedure that can lead to fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and a faster return to daily life.

Since his surgery, Jayson says the change has been remarkable. He’s sleeping better, has more energy, and feels healthier and happier overall.

“Jayson’s prognosis is excellent,” says Dr. Karl Limmer, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “His repair is expected to last a lifetime.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Jayson’s story.

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

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Dr. Karl Limmer

Contributor

Dr. Karl Limmer is a cardiothoracic surgeon, cardiovascular surgeon, thoracic surgeon and vascular surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

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