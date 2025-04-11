In September 2023, David Jacks, 73, underwent an endoscopy performed by Dr. Rokay Kamyar, a gastroenterologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Dr. Kamyar assessed the esophagus’ lining and the upper gastrointestinal tract’s organs to treat a condition called Barrett’s esophagus.

Barrett’s esophagus occurs when the esophagus’ lining becomes damaged, often due to acid reflux. Symptoms can include trouble swallowing food and frequent heartburn.

Dr. Kamyar conducted the endoscopy by inserting a small camera attached to a thin tube into David’s esophagus. The examination revealed some enlarged veins at the lower end of the esophagus, which is connected to the stomach. This finding led to David having an ultrasound of his digestive system, which detected a pancreatic cyst.

Consequently, David received an MRI for further investigation, followed by a biopsy. The biopsy revealed that David had an intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasm, which is a type of cyst in his pancreatic ducts that has a high potential to become cancerous.

"I thought, ‘Oh no, not again,’” he says. “I had previously faced an illness that doctors at Sharp successfully treated, but the idea of dealing with another health condition was overwhelming.”

Preventing pancreatic cancer

Fortunately, David’s worries eased in the spring of 2024 after meeting Dr. Marquis Hart, a surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

At the Sharp Memorial Hospital Advanced Digestive Health Clinic, David met with Dr. Hart to discuss his treatment. He learned that his best chance to prevent pancreatic cancer from developing would be to have a distal pancreatectomy with splenectomy. The surgical procedure would allow David to keep the head of his pancreas while removing the rest of the organ where the most worrisome cysts were located.

"A splenectomy can sometimes accompany a distal pancreatectomy," explains Dr. Hart. “The spleen is located next to the stomach, at the end of the pancreas. Blood vessels from the tail of the pancreas supply the spleen.”

Since there were cysts in Mr. Jacks’ pancreatic tail, his spleen also needed to be removed.

“I had complete confidence in Dr. Hart,” David says. “He thoroughly explained everything to me.”

Up and moving after surgery

Later that year, David underwent a robotic-assisted surgery performed by Dr. Hart. By controlling a robotic device that facilitates tiny incisions, Dr. Hart was able to avoid traditional surgery, which would have required a roughly 15-inch incision across the abdomen. Robotic-assisted surgery provided David with less scarring, a faster recovery and a lowered risk of infection.

"A few days after my surgery, I was up and moving," David recalls. "I also remember Dr. Hart visiting me daily at Sharp Memorial Hospital during my recovery, which I deeply appreciated."

David had follow-up computed tomography (CT) scans and shares that he is doing well. He expresses his excitement about going on cruises soon, saying it’s one of his favorite activities.

"I am able to do everything I did before, thanks to the compassionate and excellent care I received, from my surgery consultation to the surgery itself and the interpretation of my CT scan results,” David says. “Hannah, my nurse navigator from the clinic, was so kind and supportive."

Dr. Hart is happy to have been a part of David’s care team. “I’m excited for him to go on his cruises and lead a healthy life. Mr. Jacks has had a great recovery.”

