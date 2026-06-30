A fall that led to early detection
A fall while hanging lights led to a scan — and an early lung finding that changed one man’s health journey.
As a transplant assistant at Sharp Memorial Hospital, Ruth Duroseau helps patients find lifesaving organ donors. When she needed a kidney herself, that help came from within her own team.
Christine Brenner, a clinical lead, stepped forward to donate — freeing Ruth from dialysis and giving her a second chance after her previous transplant failed. “Donating was the most meaningful decision I’ve ever made,” Christine says.
The transplant was performed by Dr. Marquis Hart and Dr. Emily Kerby, surgeons who were honored to be part of the moment. “My message to Christine and Ruthie is thank you,” says Dr. Kerby, “for letting me be part of your story.”
Watch the above video to learn more about Ruth and Christine, and the transplant surgery that changed their lives.
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The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Dr. Marquis Hart is a surgeon and kidney and pancreas specialist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
A fall while hanging lights led to a scan — and an early lung finding that changed one man’s health journey.
Sepsis is the body's critical response to an infection, causing widespread inflammation.
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