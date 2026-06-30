Christine Brenner (left) donated a kidney to her co-worker, Ruth Duroseau (right) — a powerful act of care from within.

As a transplant assistant at Sharp Memorial Hospital, Ruth Duroseau helps patients find lifesaving organ donors. When she needed a kidney herself, that help came from within her own team.

Christine Brenner, a clinical lead, stepped forward to donate — freeing Ruth from dialysis and giving her a second chance after her previous transplant failed. “Donating was the most meaningful decision I’ve ever made,” Christine says.

The transplant was performed by Dr. Marquis Hart and Dr. Emily Kerby, surgeons who were honored to be part of the moment. “My message to Christine and Ruthie is thank you,” says Dr. Kerby, “for letting me be part of your story.”

Watch the above video to learn more about Ruth and Christine, and the transplant surgery that changed their lives.

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