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Sharing a bond through organ donation (video)

By The Health News Team | June 30, 2026

Christine Brenner (left) donated a kidney to her co-worker, Ruth Duroseau (right) — a powerful act of care from within.

As a transplant assistant at Sharp Memorial Hospital, Ruth Duroseau helps patients find lifesaving organ donors. When she needed a kidney herself, that help came from within her own team.

Christine Brenner, a clinical lead, stepped forward to donate — freeing Ruth from dialysis and giving her a second chance after her previous transplant failed. “Donating was the most meaningful decision I’ve ever made,” Christine says.

The transplant was performed by Dr. Marquis Hart and Dr. Emily Kerby, surgeons who were honored to be part of the moment. “My message to Christine and Ruthie is thank you,” says Dr. Kerby, “for letting me be part of your story.”

Watch the above video to learn more about Ruth and Christine, and the transplant surgery that changed their lives.

Learn more about organ transplant; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Marquis Hart

Dr. Marquis Hart

Contributor

Dr. Marquis Hart is a surgeon and kidney and pancreas specialist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Emily Kerby, DO

Dr. Emily Kerby

Contributor

Dr. Emily Kerby is a surgeon affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

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