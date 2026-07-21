After gaining clinical experience in New York, Emily Morello began looking for a role that would challenge her and help her grow.

She found that opportunity in San Diego at Sharp HealthCare.

“I had been doing meaningful work, but I was ready to take the next step,” Emily says. “Sharp offered everything I was looking for — a chance to expand my role, be part of a great team and make a real impact.”

Nearly three years later, she’s confident she made the right decision. As a physician assistant, Emily cares for people in inpatient and outpatient settings — a role that allows her to practice at the top of her training while building meaningful relationships. She describes her team as one of the most rewarding parts of her work.

Outside of the hospital, Emily has embraced life in San Diego. She stays active with hiking, surfing and adult gymnastics. She also enjoys creative outlets, like pottery and painting. Although her family remains in New York, their bond is still strong.

“We’re incredibly close,” she says. “Leaving them was hard, but they visit often, which makes it easier.”

That strong foundation — in both her personal life and career — would soon become more important than she expected.

A frightening start to the day

In early 2024, a normal morning took an alarming turn. Emily experienced a loud ringing in her left ear, followed by a headache unlike anything she had felt before. Then the left side of her body became weak, and she collapsed as dizziness and nausea set in.

Realizing how serious her symptoms might be, she asked her boyfriend to call for help. Still, like many people who work in health care, she tried to push through it.

“For two hours, I was on the bathroom floor trying to get through it,” she says.

She ultimately sought care at Sharp Memorial Hospital, where imaging raised concern of a neurological event. As her symptoms improved, she returned to work — but the experience stayed with her.

Colleagues who stepped in

In the months that followed, Emily felt well and had no lingering symptoms. But when her colleagues learned what had happened, they encouraged her to pursue further evaluation.

Dr. Paulo Guillinta, a cardiologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, was one of them. “He really encouraged me to follow up because he genuinely cared about my safety and my health,” Emily says.

Further testing, including a specialized heart test called a bubble study, revealed the likely cause: a patent foramen ovale (PFO). A PFO is a small opening between the heart’s upper chambers that can allow blood clots to pass to the brain and increase the risk of stroke.

Emily met with Dr. Ajay Yadlapati, an interventional cardiologist, to discuss her options.

“Even young, otherwise healthy individuals can have conditions that increase their risk of stroke,” Dr. Yadlapati says. “A PFO is often silent, but in some cases it can contribute to a serious neurological event.”

Given the size of her PFO, Emily and her care team decided to move forward with a procedure to close it and reduce her risk of stroke.

Treated by the team she trusts

On February 14, Emily underwent a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure to close her PFO.

Experiencing care as a patient offered a new and meaningful perspective. “They made me feel completely at ease and explained everything clearly, even knowing my clinical background,” Emily says.

Small, thoughtful gestures stood out. When she woke up from anesthesia, her care team had taken the time to freshen her up.

“They wanted me to wake up feeling like myself,” Emily says. “It was such a thoughtful touch.”

For Dr. Yadlapati, caring for a colleague made the experience especially meaningful. “Emily is a valued member of our team, and we wanted to ensure she received the highest level of care,” he says.

Looking ahead — and speaking up

Today, Emily is doing well and looking ahead with renewed perspective. She’s excited to continue building her life in San Diego and is planning future travel, including trips to Hawaii and Europe.

An avid traveler, Emily is eager to start exploring the world again.

She remains grateful for her health and for the care she received — from a team she’s proud to be part of. More importantly, her experience has reinforced the importance of listening to your body and acting on it.

“The reward is so much greater than the risk,” she says. “If you can prevent something as serious as a stroke, it’s absolutely worth it.”

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