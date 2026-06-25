What started as a simple attempt to hang Christmas lights quickly turned into a medical emergency for 70-year-old George Uyeji.

Climbing a ladder outside his home, George lost his footing and fell, landing on a steel rod that pierced his chest and narrowly missed his heart.

“I didn’t feel any pain at first,” he recalls. “But when my wife, Susie, saw the blood, she knew right away this was serious.”

Paramedics rushed him to the emergency room at Sharp Memorial Hospital, where a computed tomography (CT) scan revealed broken ribs — and something unexpected: a lung nodule.

A lung nodule is a small, round spot that shows up on an imaging test like a CT scan. Many lung nodules are harmless and don’t cause symptoms. Some are found by accident when imaging is done for other reasons.

At the time, George’s nodule seemed like a minor finding. But it would soon become the focus of his care.

A hidden risk begins to grow

Over the next year, George followed his doctor’s advice for routine imaging. The nodule remained stable at first, but it eventually grew from 7 millimeters to 13 millimeters.

“It was kind of shocking,” he says. “You read the report, and you start thinking about all the possibilities.”

Despite the uncertainty, George remained calm. Having previously overcome thyroid and bladder cancer — as well as serious heart disease — he took a pragmatic approach.

“If it’s there, I’ll deal with it,” he says. “If it’s not, then I got lucky.”

His care team quickly coordinated next steps, including advanced imaging and a biopsy.

Advanced technology helps guide the diagnosis

At Sharp Memorial, George underwent a robotic bronchoscopy, a minimally invasive procedure that allows physicians to reach deep within the lungs to biopsy even small or hard-to-access nodules.

“This technology allows us to access almost any area of the lung,” explains Dr. Ahmed Salem, a pulmonologist with Sharp Community Medical Group who is affiliated with Sharp Memorial. “We can diagnose lung conditions – and often determine their stage – in a single procedure.”

While the first biopsy came back negative, his medical team remained cautious. Because of his history and imaging results, the case was reviewed by a multidisciplinary tumor board. Additional biopsies were done.

A long road to answers

What followed was months of uncertainty — and resilience.

George underwent multiple procedures, including a needle biopsy and ultimately surgery to remove part of his lung. Along the way, he faced additional challenges, including a fall that caused a brain bleed. He spent several days in the hospital and then continued his recovery at home with support from physical, occupational and speech therapists.

Still, he remained focused on moving forward.

“You just take it one step at a time,” he says. “Whatever comes, you deal with it.”

Finally, after surgery and detailed testing, doctors reached a diagnosis: extramedullary plasmacytoma, a rare condition involving abnormal plasma cells.

The good news: The tumor had already been removed.

The power of early detection

Looking back, George believes the accident that brought him to the hospital may have saved his life.

“If I hadn’t fallen, I wouldn’t have had that CT scan,” he says. “I had no symptoms at all. We might not have found it until it was too late.”

His story highlights the importance of early detection — especially for lung conditions, which often develop silently.

“With lung cancer and similar diseases, catching things early can make all the difference,” Dr. Salem says. “That’s how we improve outcomes and save lives.”

Looking ahead

Today, George has routine follow-up appointments every six months and is focused on enjoying life.

His plans include traveling with Susie, whom he first met decades ago while she was working as a nurse at Sharp Memorial. They’ve since built a life filled with family, including two children and three grandchildren — all born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

From medical challenges to meaningful milestones, Sharp has been a constant in his journey.

“The doctors and staff — they take care of you,” George says. “I’ve trusted them all these years, and they’ve always been there for me.”

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