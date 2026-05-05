For years, John Tastad has quietly supported people through some of life’s most difficult moments, sitting at the bedside, listening deeply and helping patients and families reflect on what matters most. Now, that work is being recognized.

Tastad, a chaplain with Sharp HospiceCare and coordinator of Sharp HealthCare’s Advance Care Planning program, has received the 2026 Doris A. Howell Award for Advancing Palliative Care from the CSU Shiley Haynes Institute for Palliative Care.

The annual award honors a health care professional whose work has made a meaningful impact on palliative care in the San Diego community by improving how patients experience care during serious illness.

Helping people prepare for what matters most

Throughout his career, Tastad has helped people navigate complex medical decisions with clarity and compassion, often at times when emotions run high and the future feels uncertain.

At the heart of that work is advance care planning, a process that encourages people to think about and document the kind of care they would want if they were unable to speak for themselves.

For Tastad, it’s not just paperwork. It’s empowerment.

“In practice, I think it looks like thoughtful, meaningful, sometimes tender conversations with your carefully selected substitute medical decision maker,” he says. “It involves talking from the heart about your values, fears and hopes — your definition of quality of life. Translating your priorities into an advance health care directive offers guidance that your medical team and your loved ones can use to make sure the care you receive is aligned with your wishes.”

As a chaplain, Tastad centers his work on meeting each person where they are, spiritually, emotionally and culturally. His role often places him at the intersection of medicine, ethics and personal values, helping patients and families make decisions that reflect what matters most to them.

Colleagues say it’s this ability to offer presence, compassion and understanding that sets him apart as a trusted guide during life’s most vulnerable moments.

A recognition that gives back

Along with the honor, the award includes a $25,000 gift to an organization of the recipient’s choosing. This year, Tastad selected Sharp HospiceCare’s bereavement program, which supports families coping with loss.

“Walking the path of grief can be overwhelming, and being there for people after a loss is an area of care that is often underemphasized,” he says. “Sharp HospiceCare’s Memory Bear program, grief groups and individualized counseling offer meaningful ways to support people as they navigate the waves of grief.”

It’s a reflection of the same philosophy that has guided his work for decades: Care doesn’t end with a patient. It extends to the people who love them.

Tastad says he feels humbled by the recognition.

“I’m deeply aware of the many outstanding palliative care and hospice clinicians in San Diego, so I feel truly grateful to be selected from such a compassionate and skilled community,” he says. “As a chaplain, I’m especially touched that spiritual care is being recognized. It is a vital part of advance care planning, palliative care and hospice.”

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