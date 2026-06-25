Wander down the beauty aisle of any drugstore, and you can see shelves stocked with silicone patches aimed at reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Some beauty influencers claim that sticking these patches on your face and neck overnight can help retain skin moisture and create a rejuvenating effect by the following morning.

But are silicone patches really a good option to treat fine lines and facial wrinkles? What’s more, how do the patches compare against other anti-aging treatments, such as Botox, a purified form of botulinum toxin used to relax muscles.

Silicone patches vs. Botox

Though both are minimally invasive, Botox injections and silicone patches are two dramatically different methods to treat wrinkles.

Botox blocks chemical signals from nerves at the injection site in a single session, resulting in less visible wrinkles for approximately three to four months. This procedure is quick, effective and administered by a licensed medical professional in a safe environment.

Silicone patches are meant to be self-applied nightly to help provide smoother, hydrated skin. The patches draw moisture from deep within the skin to the outer layers, where they seal it in. This can instantly plump and soften fine lines.

While they can be a way to avoid the needles required to administer Botox, silicone patches are effective for much less time. Users may also experience frustration with patches falling off while sleeping.

Going beyond the skin’s surface

Silicone patches help hydrate skin and temporarily reduce the appearance of fine lines. But if you are considering silicone patches, it’s essential to recognize that not all patches are made the same, especially since products can vary in ingredients.

“Skin inflammation and redness may occur for those with sensitive skin,” says Kendra Jones, a nurse practitioner at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital. “Although the patches are low-cost compared to Botox, they may not be ideal if the patches — when left on the skin for long periods of time — cause irritation or even an allergic outbreak.”

Whether you are considering silicone patches, Botox or other anti-aging treatments, Kendra advises you to do your research first to ensure the treatment is suitable for your skin type.

“There are various treatments on the market available to minimize the appearance of wrinkles,” says Kendra. “Educate yourself not only on the benefits, but also the risks that might be involved with any treatment. A more youthful appearance is achievable through safe application and ingredients tailored to your skin type.”

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