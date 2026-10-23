Halloween treats don't always have to come from the candy bowl. With a blender, a few fresh ingredients and a little fizz, families can whip up a spooky green drink together.

Dr. Cherie Chu, a pediatrician and diplomate of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, knows firsthand how much fun kids can have creating their own drinks. Her daughter created this golden kiwi and cucumber spritzer as a festive Halloween option.

The bright green mixture gets its color naturally from golden kiwi and cucumber. Sparkling water adds bubbles, while a splash of lime balances the kiwi's sweetness.

“Kids love the bright color and naturally sweet flavor of golden kiwi, and parents can appreciate that it’s packed with vitamin C and is a true fiber superstar,” Dr. Chu says.

One golden kiwi provides more than 100% of the recommended daily vitamin C, Dr. Chu says. Kiwi also provides fiber, an important part of a healthy diet that supports digestive health.

Kiwifruit has been studied for its digestive benefits. Research in adults with chronic constipation found that eating green kiwifruit helped improve constipation and was associated with fewer side effects than psyllium.

Ready to give it a whirl? Try this spooky green spritzer for a festive addition to Halloween celebrations.