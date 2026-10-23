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Spooky green Halloween spritzer (recipe)

By The Health News Team | October 23, 2026

Green mocktails with cucumber slices on the glass

Halloween treats don't always have to come from the candy bowl. With a blender, a few fresh ingredients and a little fizz, families can whip up a spooky green drink together.

Dr. Cherie Chu, a pediatrician and diplomate of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, knows firsthand how much fun kids can have creating their own drinks. Her daughter created this golden kiwi and cucumber spritzer as a festive Halloween option.

The bright green mixture gets its color naturally from golden kiwi and cucumber. Sparkling water adds bubbles, while a splash of lime balances the kiwi's sweetness.

“Kids love the bright color and naturally sweet flavor of golden kiwi, and parents can appreciate that it’s packed with vitamin C and is a true fiber superstar,” Dr. Chu says.

One golden kiwi provides more than 100% of the recommended daily vitamin C, Dr. Chu says. Kiwi also provides fiber, an important part of a healthy diet that supports digestive health.

Kiwifruit has been studied for its digestive benefits. Research in adults with chronic constipation found that eating green kiwifruit helped improve constipation and was associated with fewer side effects than psyllium.

Ready to give it a whirl? Try this spooky green spritzer for a festive addition to Halloween celebrations.

Spooky Green Halloween Spritzer

Prep time:
12 minutes
Total time:
20 minutes
Servings:
3

Ingredients

  • 2 golden kiwis

  • 1/3 cucumber

  • Juice of 1/4 lime

  • Sparkling water

  • Ice

  • Cucumber slices, for garnish

Directions

1

Blend the fruit and cucumber

Scoop the kiwi flesh from the skins. Cut the cucumber into large chunks. Add the kiwi and cucumber to a blender.

2

Sweeten with lime

Add the lime juice and blend until smooth.

3

Divide the mixture

Pour the kiwi-cucumber mixture evenly into the bottoms of 3 glasses.

4

Make it sparkle

Add ice to each glass, then top with sparkling water.

5

Garnish and serve

Garnish each glass with a cucumber slice and enjoy.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 40; Sugar = 7 grams; Fiber = 1.5 grams

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Cherie Chu

Dr. Cherie Chu

Contributor

Dr. Cherie Chu is a pediatrician and lifestyle medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

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