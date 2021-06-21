Take a 2-minute yoga break (video)

By The Health News Team | June 21, 2021

Self-care is an essential part of managing the stressors of daily life. This 2-minute yoga sequence, demonstrated by Dr. Ingrid Yang, a hospitalist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and certified yoga instructor, can help you take a break from the chaos.


Visit the Sharp HealthCare YouTube channel for more simple yoga stretches from the Sharp Women’s Health Conference.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Ingrid Yang

Contributor

Dr. Ingrid Yang is a Sharp Rees-Stealy hospitalist at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Related topics

You might also like:

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up