Is diet soda bad for you?
If you drink large amounts of regular soda, switching to diet soda can reduce overall calorie intake and help prevent tooth decay. But moderation is key.
Andrea Valdez is a Sharp HealthCare social services intern.
In my family, mole isn’t just a dish — it’s a celebration. It’s laughter echoing through the house, the scent of spices lingering in the air, and banda music playing in the background while we dance and gather around the table. Mole marks every milestone: baptisms, birthdays, graduations and even the simple joy of being together. And at the center of it all is my tía, Maria de Luz, the keeper of our family’s mole recipe.
Tía Maria is a humble, hardworking woman with a gift in the kitchen. Her mole isn’t the typical kind you might expect. It has a kick, a boldness, a spirit that reflects her own strength and resilience.
As a single mother who came from humble beginnings, she’s sacrificed so much to give her son a better life. Her story, like her mole, is layered, rich and unforgettable.
One of my favorite memories is from a Christmas Eve morning when I was determined to make tamales with her mole. I didn’t realize how much work it would take, but with my husband’s help, we made nearly 100 tamales. That day, I felt the depth of her labor of love and the joy of carrying on her tradition.
Sharing this recipe now is my way of honoring her and celebrating where I come from. As a first-generation Chicana, I believe it’s important to highlight the beauty and richness of our culture. Mole is more than food — it’s heritage, love and legacy.
Mole is traditionally served over chicken with rice or cactus salad ― or in tamales. And if there are any leftovers, you can save them to enjoy tortas ahogadas the next day!
4 California chiles, dried, stemmed and seeded
4 Guajillo chiles, dried, stemmed and seeded
2 Pasilla chiles, dried, stemmed and seeded
2 Ancho chiles, dried, stemmed and seeded
2 Árbol chiles, dried, stemmed and seeded (adjust for heat preference)
1 chicken bouillon cube (Knorr preferred)
1 medium white onion
4 to 5 Roma tomatoes
10 to 12 tomatillos (husks removed)
1 sleeve saltine crackers (about 30 crackers)
2 to 4 fried corn tortillas
4 whole allspice berries
3 to 4 cloves
10 black peppercorns
10 to 15 toasted almonds
10 to 15 toasted peanuts
3 to 6 garlic cloves
1/3 cup Maseca (corn flour)
3 tablespoons olive oil
1
Soak chiles in hot water for 15–20 minutes until soft, then blend with a bouillon cube.
2
Toast allspice berries, cloves, peppercorns, almonds and peanuts lightly, then blend with garlic.
3
Toast crackers until golden brown. Blend with onion, tomatoes, tomatillos and tortillas until smooth. Add salt to liking.
4
In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add Maseca and stir constantly until it forms a thick paste and begins to lightly brown. Pour in the blended spices and nuts. Stir continuously until it begins to bubble. Slowly add the blended chiles. Mix well and bring to a gentle boil. Stir in the tomato, tomatillo, onion, cracker and tortilla mixture. Continue stirring over low to medium heat.
5
Let the mole simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, stirring often to prevent sticking. Adjust salt and spice to taste. Serve and enjoy!
Andrea Valdez is a Sharp HealthCare social services intern.
If you drink large amounts of regular soda, switching to diet soda can reduce overall calorie intake and help prevent tooth decay. But moderation is key.
Many of us may be mindful of the sugar and calories we consume, but what about the sodium?
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.