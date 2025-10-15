Andrea Valdez is a Sharp HealthCare social services intern.

In my family, mole isn’t just a dish — it’s a celebration. It’s laughter echoing through the house, the scent of spices lingering in the air, and banda music playing in the background while we dance and gather around the table. Mole marks every milestone: baptisms, birthdays, graduations and even the simple joy of being together. And at the center of it all is my tía, Maria de Luz, the keeper of our family’s mole recipe.

Tía Maria is a humble, hardworking woman with a gift in the kitchen. Her mole isn’t the typical kind you might expect. It has a kick, a boldness, a spirit that reflects her own strength and resilience.

As a single mother who came from humble beginnings, she’s sacrificed so much to give her son a better life. Her story, like her mole, is layered, rich and unforgettable.

One of my favorite memories is from a Christmas Eve morning when I was determined to make tamales with her mole. I didn’t realize how much work it would take, but with my husband’s help, we made nearly 100 tamales. That day, I felt the depth of her labor of love and the joy of carrying on her tradition.

Sharing this recipe now is my way of honoring her and celebrating where I come from. As a first-generation Chicana, I believe it’s important to highlight the beauty and richness of our culture. Mole is more than food — it’s heritage, love and legacy.

Mole is traditionally served over chicken with rice or cactus salad ― or in tamales. And if there are any leftovers, you can save them to enjoy tortas ahogadas the next day!