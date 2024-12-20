You can tell a lot about a year by looking back at the topics people were reading about. In 2020, readers read more about COVID-19 than they likely ever wanted to read about a rapidly spreading respiratory illness. In other years, readers sought out health stories related to a beloved celebrity’s disease or a health trend taking over social media channels.

In 2024, visitors to Sharp Health News had a wide range of interests. From appropriate toileting times to learning how not to start the day with a dose of anxiety, readers learned about hundreds of subjects by visiting the health and wellness site thousands of times this year.

Here are the top ten Sharp Health News articles of the year:

