You can tell a lot about a year by looking back at the topics people were reading about. In 2020, readers read more about COVID-19 than they likely ever wanted to read about a rapidly spreading respiratory illness. In other years, readers sought out health stories related to a beloved celebrity’s disease or a health trend taking over social media channels.
In 2024, visitors to Sharp Health News had a wide range of interests. From appropriate toileting times to learning how not to start the day with a dose of anxiety, readers learned about hundreds of subjects by visiting the health and wellness site thousands of times this year.
Here are the top ten Sharp Health News articles of the year:
1
Do I need a tetanus booster?
Have you ever stepped on a rusty nail or had a staple embedded in your finger and wondered, “Will I need a tetanus shot?” According to Dr. William Bianchi, an emergency medicine doctor and the Emergency Department director at Sharp Coronado Hospital, the answer isn’t simple. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 70% of wounds are at risk of tetanus infection, and when untreated, tetanus can be fatal. Read what one Sharp Health News contributor learned after experiencing a backyard injury. Her article was Sharp Health News readers’ most-read story in 2024 and is one you might want to read, too.
Have you ever wondered if you’re peeing too long — or not long enough? It’s a strange question, sure, but a valid one. From house cats to elephants, most mammals take about 20 seconds to urinate. That goes for humans as well. If going No. 1 isn’t clocking in at around 20 seconds, you might want to look at your daily toileting habits because, according to Dr. Tracy Marien, a board-certified urologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, some behaviors can cause problems — or indicate existing ones.
Bringing home a newborn can present its own set of worries and challenges beyond the general eating, pooping and sleeping concerns. “Parents should always be careful regarding visitors with a newborn during the first two months of life,” says Dr. Ahmad Bailony, department chief of pediatrics at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “Babies do not form their blood-brain barrier for about two months, so they are at risk for more serious infections until that point.” Dr. Bailony offers tips on setting visitor boundaries to benefit both you and your baby.
Overindulging may lead to more than just a painful hangover. Emerging research is beginning to uncover the ripple effects heavy drinking can have on gut health. However, a healthy gut microbiome is crucial for several bodily functions. Dr. Alissa Speziale, a gastroenterologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, shares why you might want to cut back on your alcohol consumption for your gut — and overall health.
Women may wear several hats on any given day — mother, partner, wife, daughter, sister, pet parent, friend, volunteer, employee — the list goes on and on. While many of these women may report they are busy, happy and fulfilled, they are equally likely to say they're exhausted much of the time. “As parents, spouses, caregivers and professionals, women are commonly prone to fatigue,” says Dr. Catherine Sundsmo, a board-certified family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. Learn why and how to make a healthy change.
Coping with the emotional challenges of breastfeeding
Most people don’t anticipate problems with breastfeeding or their milk supply after giving birth, says Karen Anderson, a social worker at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. So, when they do, they feel like they’re failing at something that is perceived as easy and instinctual. But that’s not always the case. Anderson explains why breastfeeding can be physically and emotionally challenging and what can help ease some difficulties.
Living to 100: What residents of 'blue zones' do differently
There are a million get-healthy-quick trends to be found on social media. Some have value, while others are, as they say, a bunch of malarkey. However, according to Dr. Teresa Hardisty, a lifestyle medicine doctor and pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, one philosophy has shown to provide true health benefits: following a lifestyle similar to those who live in a “blue zone.” Learn where the blue zones are and how to emulate the residents’ practices.
According to Shanette Smith, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, morning anxiety is common. If you wake with heart palpitations, racing thoughts, headache, stomachache, feelings of dread, fatigue and tightness in your chest, you may be among the nearly 68 million people in the U.S. who reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety in February 2024. Learn why you might have it and how to address it.