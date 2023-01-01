About Siavash Jabbari, MD

I am honored to serve as the medical director of radiation oncology for the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. I chose the field of radiation oncology because of its critical role in treating cancer, as well as its ability to maintain and improve patients' quality of life. Since medical school, I have found caring for patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principle tenets of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. As a devoted advocate for public health and patients with cancer, I contribute regularly to media outlets as an expert commentator and as an invited speaker at scientific and medical meetings. My advocacy work also includes regional and national leadership positions in health policy, government relations and charitable foundations. I’ve written nine textbook chapters and 19 peer-reviewed journal articles about a wide range of cancers and advanced medical technologies. I currently serve on an international committee that develops evidence-based guidelines for treating brain tumors.

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Michigan : Medical School

St. Francis Hospital (Evanston, IL) : Internship

University of California, San Francisco : Residency



