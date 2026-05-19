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Siavash Jabbari, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Radiation oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

858-939-5010

3075 Health Center Drive
Level 0
San Diego, CA 92123-2701

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Location and phone

  1. James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Level 0
    San Diego, CA 92123-2701
    Get directions

    858-939-5010

    2. View doctor's website

Care schedule

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About Siavash Jabbari, MD

I am honored to serve as the medical director of radiation oncology for the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. I chose the field of radiation oncology because of its critical role in treating cancer, as well as its ability to maintain and improve patients' quality of life. Since medical school, I have found caring for patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principle tenets of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. As a devoted advocate for public health and patients with cancer, I contribute regularly to media outlets as an expert commentator and as an invited speaker at scientific and medical meetings. My advocacy work also includes regional and national leadership positions in health policy, government relations and charitable foundations. I’ve written nine textbook chapters and 19 peer-reviewed journal articles about a wide range of cancers and advanced medical technologies. I currently serve on an international committee that develops evidence-based guidelines for treating brain tumors and I am proud to have earned a five-star patient rating from Press Ganey and to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi, Persian

Education

University of Michigan: Medical School
St. Francis Hospital (Evanston, IL): Internship
University of California, San Francisco: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1720314107

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Siavash Jabbari, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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