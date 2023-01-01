Siavash Jabbari, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Siavash Jabbari, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.769 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.3075 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Siavash Jabbari, MD
I am honored to serve as the medical director of radiation oncology for the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. I chose the field of radiation oncology because of its critical role in treating cancer, as well as its ability to maintain and improve patients' quality of life. Since medical school, I have found caring for patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principle tenets of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. As a devoted advocate for public health and patients with cancer, I contribute regularly to media outlets as an expert commentator and as an invited speaker at scientific and medical meetings. My advocacy work also includes regional and national leadership positions in health policy, government relations and charitable foundations. I’ve written nine textbook chapters and 19 peer-reviewed journal articles about a wide range of cancers and advanced medical technologies. I currently serve on an international committee that develops evidence-based guidelines for treating brain tumors.
Age:45
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Michigan:Medical School
St. Francis Hospital (Evanston, IL):Internship
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Brachytherapy
- Brain cancer
- Brain metastases
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Cervical cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Complementary therapies
- Endometrial cancer
- Hodgkin's disease
- Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Lymphedema
- MammoSite® radiation therapy
- Novalis®-shaped beam therapy
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Prostate seed implanting
- Radiation therapy
- SAVI® radiation therapy
- Second opinions
- Spinal cord cancer
- Stereotactic radiosurgery
- Superficial radiation therapy
- Thyroid cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1720314107
Insurance plans accepted
Siavash Jabbari, MD, accepts 64 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Siavash Jabbari, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Siavash Jabbari, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Siavash Jabbari, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Siavash Jabbari, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.