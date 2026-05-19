New study gives hope for brain tumor treatment
A new study could lead to expansion of radiosurgery, a promising treatment for certain brain tumors offered by Sharp HealthCare.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology
3075 Health Center Drive
Level 0
San Diego, CA 92123-2701
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I am honored to serve as the medical director of radiation oncology for the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. I chose the field of radiation oncology because of its critical role in treating cancer, as well as its ability to maintain and improve patients' quality of life. Since medical school, I have found caring for patients and their families not only a humbling and deeply satisfying experience, but also a tremendous privilege. The principle tenets of my practice include hope, communication and compassion. As a devoted advocate for public health and patients with cancer, I contribute regularly to media outlets as an expert commentator and as an invited speaker at scientific and medical meetings. My advocacy work also includes regional and national leadership positions in health policy, government relations and charitable foundations. I’ve written nine textbook chapters and 19 peer-reviewed journal articles about a wide range of cancers and advanced medical technologies. I currently serve on an international committee that develops evidence-based guidelines for treating brain tumors and I am proud to have earned a five-star patient rating from Press Ganey and to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report.
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1720314107
Siavash Jabbari, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
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Siavash Jabbari, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A new study could lead to expansion of radiosurgery, a promising treatment for certain brain tumors offered by Sharp HealthCare.
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