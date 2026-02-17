You know that medical cuff that wraps around your arm and inflates with air? It can reveal a lot about your health, almost like a window into your heart’s well-being. However, according to the American Heart Association, nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, and many don’t even realize it.

Blood pressure is the amount of force of the blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels. When that force is consistently too high, it’s known as hypertension.

Systolic vs. diastolic numbers

A blood pressure reading gives you two numbers: The top number is systolic, and the bottom is diastolic. They’re usually written with a slash, such as 120/80 mm Hg. This is read as “120 over 80 millimeters of mercury,” or simply “120 over 80.”

The systolic number measures the force your blood is pushing against your artery walls when the heart contracts. The diastolic number measures the pressure your blood exerts on your arteries walls while the heart muscle rests between beats.

Readings from normal to high

Normal: Less than 120 systolic pressure and less than 80 diastolic pressure

High blood pressure (hypertension) Stage 1: 130 to 139 systolic pressure or 80 to 89 diastolic pressure

High blood pressure (hypertension) Stage 2: 140 or higher systolic pressure or 90 or higher diastolic pressure

Stage 1 hypertension is most often managed through lifestyle changes, including increased physical activity, weight loss and reduced sodium intake, though medication may be prescribed if these measures are not effective after about six months.

Stage 2 hypertension is typically treated with medication, with experts still emphasizing the importance of healthy lifestyle habits to support blood pressure control.

“Hypertension is usually managed in the outpatient setting, with your doctor adjusting medications based on weeks or months of monitoring,” says Dr. Eric Strukel, medical director of Sharp Grossmont Express Care. “In fact, home blood pressure readings may more accurately reflect your day‑to‑day levels than those taken in the doctor’s office.”

Blood pressure consistently above 180/120 is particularly concerning and should prompt you to contact your doctor rather than waiting until your next appointment. “Severely elevated blood pressure accompanied by symptoms of end‑organ injury — such as chest pain, visual changes or stroke‑like symptoms — may indicate a hypertensive emergency or hypertensive crisis and should be evaluated in the emergency room,” says Dr. Strukel.

Taking charge of your health

Checking your blood pressure is one of the simplest and most important steps you can take for your health. Because high blood pressure typically has no symptoms, regular monitoring is essential. According to the National Institutes of Health, most adults should have their blood pressure checked at least once a year.

If your blood pressure is high, more frequent checks are recommended, and your doctor may recommend lifestyle changes and, if necessary, prescribe medication. Start with healthy habits, like eating a balanced diet and getting regular exercise, and talk with your doctor to determine the best plan for you.

A simple check with a blood pressure cuff can help you stay informed and take control. Know your numbers, talk with your doctor, and make heart health a priority, because prevention starts with awareness.

