1 of 4 : A group of walkers gather to get the dual benefit of staying active while discussing health matters with Dr. Kaveh Bagheri. 2 of 4 : Community members are offered a unique opportunity to meet doctors like Dr. Kaveh Bagheri and discuss their medical conditions. 3 of 4 : Dr. Kaveh Bagheri enjoys the opportunity to meet members of the community and understand their health concerns. 4 of 4 : Walk with a Doc is part of a national program to promote wellness across the country.

Each month, residents across San Diego County meet in La Mesa to lace up their walking shoes and join a local doctor for a morning stroll. But it isn’t just any walk in the park — Walk with a Doc, hosted by Sharp Grossmont Hospital, is part of a national program offering a unique opportunity to get moving, connect with others, and gain valuable health insights directly from medical professionals.

“Walking is one of the easiest ways to stay active, and it’s something almost everyone can do,” says Dr. Kaveh Bagheri, a Sharp Community Medical Group pulmonologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital who frequently leads the walks. “Just 30 minutes of walking a day can significantly reduce your risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke and diabetes.”

The concept is simple: Every fourth Thursday of the month, a Sharp-affiliated doctor leads the group on a one-mile stroll through Briercrest Park in La Mesa, offering health tips and answering questions along the way. For many, it’s a chance to engage in healthy activity while receiving medical advice in a relaxed, informal setting.

“This program gives us the opportunity to connect with people more casually while also addressing some of their basic health questions,” Dr. Bagheri says. “I talk with participants about their primary care, discuss their medical conditions, and answer any other questions they may have.”

The many benefits of walking

According to the American Heart Association, regular walking can lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels and support healthy weight management. But the benefits extend beyond physical health — walking has also been shown to reduce stress, improve mood, and boost overall mental well-being.

Walk with a Doc is also about building connections, says Ryan Purdy, Sharp’s regional director of community relations.

“It’s a wonderful way to meet others in the community who are interested in staying active,” Purdy says. “Plus, having a doctor there to answer questions makes it even more worthwhile.”

In addition to the program hosted by Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Sharp Rees-Stealy holds monthly Walk with a Doc events on weekends at Balboa Park.

“We’re thrilled to see how many people are taking advantage of this program,” Purdy says. “It’s a simple yet powerful way to encourage healthier lifestyles and stay connected with our community.”

Walk with a Doc serves as a reminder of the value of preventive care. By participating in regular physical activity and maintaining open communication with health care providers, individuals can take proactive steps toward better health.

Learn more about exercise and fitness; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.