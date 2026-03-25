The Mediterranean diet has long been recognized for its health benefits, but another eating style is gaining attention: the Nordic diet. Inspired by the traditional foods of Scandinavian countries, the Nordic diet appeals to people looking for a simple, flexible and environmentally conscious way of eating.

The focus on whole foods, seasonal ingredients and sustainability is why more people are turning to the Nordic diet for long-term health and wellness, says Gabrielle Tinsley, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

What is the Nordic diet?

The Nordic diet comes from the traditional cuisines of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland. It emphasizes whole, minimally processed foods including:

Fruits and vegetables, especially berries, cabbage, root vegetables and legumes

Whole grains such as rye and oats

Fish and seafood are the main protein sources, while red meat is eaten less often

Nuts, seeds, potatoes, fermented foods, low-fat dairy and canola oil

The diet limits highly processed foods, sugary snacks and foods high in saturated fat. Overall, the Nordic diet encourages eating locally sourced, seasonal foods that support both personal health and the environment.

Benefits of the Nordic diet

Fish is a key part of the Nordic diet because it’s rich in lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health. Omega-3s, especially DHA and EPA found in certain fish, help build healthy brain cells, reduce inflammation and support overall brain function.

Studies also show that following a Nordic diet may reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Fermented foods, such as skyr and kefir, provide probiotics that support gut health, along with protein, calcium and potassium.

How does the Nordic diet compare to the Mediterranean diet?

The Nordic and Mediterranean diets share many similarities. Both emphasize plant-based foods, whole grains, fish and limiting processed foods. One key difference is the main source of healthy fats:

The Mediterranean diet uses mostly olive oil.

The Nordic diet relies on canola oil, which is low in saturated fat and high in heart-healthy unsaturated fats, including omega-3 fatty acids.

The Nordic diet also places greater emphasis on locally sourced, seasonal foods. And while the Mediterranean diet has been researched longer, the Nordic diet follows similar principles and shows promising health benefits.

“You don’t need to completely overhaul your eating habits every time a new diet gains attention,” says Tinsley. “If a diet focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and legumes — as the Nordic diet does — it’s likely a nutritious choice.”

While it may not be realistic to follow the Nordic diet exactly in the U.S., many of its principles are easy to adapt. Focus on seasonal produce, make plants the center of your meals, enjoy fish regularly, limit processed foods and cook with heart-healthy oils.

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