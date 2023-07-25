Specialized surgery helps patient enjoy food again
A minimally invasive procedure relieved Jim Stevenson’s discomfort during swallowing, which was caused by a condition known as achalasia.
While many people can maintain a healthy weight by eating a nutritious diet and regularly exercising, general lifestyle choices alone are sometimes not enough to achieve your goals. When combined with lifestyle changes, bariatric surgery — also known as weight-loss surgery — can provide excellent long-term weight-loss success for some people with weight-related health problems.
If you or a loved one are considering bariatric surgery, it’s important to understand why bariatric surgery might be the right choice and which types of surgery are available. Here are the top four things about bariatric surgery experts say you should know:
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Dr. Sunil Bhoyrul, FRCS, FACS, medical director of Bariatric Surgery at Sharp Coronado Hospital
Dr. George Mueller is the medical director of bariatric surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
