About Sunil Bhoyrul, MD

I chose medicine because I have witnessed, since childhood, severe shortcomings in the delivery of medical care to my fellow human beings and family members. The experience of working alongside inspirational mentors helped me dedicate my life to closing this gap, one patient at a time. My philosophy is to deliver patient care with excellence, humility and respect. In my spare time. I like to attend spin classes, enjoy music and travel.

Age: 58

In practice since: 2020

Name pronunciation: Boy-Rul

Languages: English , Hindi , Spanish

Education University of California, San Francisco : Fellowship

Stanford University : Internship

Stanford University : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.