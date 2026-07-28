The benefits and risks of current weight loss options
Recent interest in weight loss medications has people talking about options and realizing it’s more complex than just “calories in and calories out.”
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Bariatric surgery
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Bariatric surgery
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Olde Del Mar Surgical
9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 570
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions
858-457-4917
Fax: 858-646-0017
Sharp Coronado Care Clinic - Bariatric Surgery
230 Prospect Place
Suite 310
Coronado, CA 92118-1978
Get directions
619-522-7118
Fax: 619-522-7119
Sharp Coronado Hospital Care Clinic - General Surgery
230 Prospect Place
Suite 310
Coronado, CA 92118-1978
Get directions
619-522-7118
Fax: 619-522-7119
Olde Del Mar Surgical
9850 Genesee Avenue
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I chose medicine because I have witnessed, since childhood, severe shortcomings in the delivery of medical care to my fellow human beings and family members. The experience of working alongside inspirational mentors helped me dedicate my life to closing this gap, one patient at a time. My philosophy is to deliver patient care with excellence, humility and respect. In my spare time. I like to attend spin classes, enjoy music and travel.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1366559320
Sunil Bhoyrul, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunil Bhoyrul, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunil Bhoyrul, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Sunil Bhoyrul, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Recent interest in weight loss medications has people talking about options and realizing it’s more complex than just “calories in and calories out.”
Surgery can address metabolic issues, helping people lose weight and keep it off.
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