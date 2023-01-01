Sunil Bhoyrul, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Bariatric surgery
General surgery (board certified)
- 9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 570
La Jolla, CA 92037
About Sunil Bhoyrul, MD
I chose medicine because I have witnessed, since childhood, severe shortcomings in the delivery of medical care to my fellow human beings and family members. The experience of working alongside inspirational mentors helped me dedicate my life to closing this gap, one patient at a time. My philosophy is to deliver patient care with excellence, humility and respect. In my spare time. I like to attend spin classes, enjoy music and travel.
Age:58
In practice since:2020
Name pronunciation:Boy-Rul
Languages:English, Hindi, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
Stanford University:Internship
Stanford University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic gastric banding
- Laparoscopic gastric bypass
- Laparoscopic gastric bypass revisions
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopic vertical sleeve gastrectomy
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Single anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S)
- Weight-loss surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366559320
Insurance plans accepted
Sunil Bhoyrul, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
