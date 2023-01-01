About Pascal Bortz, MD

My father was a general practitioner who loved and was loved by his patients. I strive to make those same connections and rapport with my patients. My role as a surgeon is not only to be an expert in diagnosing disease and operating, but also to get to know the unique personality and circumstances of each patient. If I did not pursue a career in medicine, I would have become a chef. I also enjoy scuba diving and playing tennis.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2021

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hebrew

Education University of California, Riverside : Residency

Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center : Internship

Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium : Residency

Maimonides Medical Center : Fellowship

Saba University School of Medicine : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



