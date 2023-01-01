Pascal Bortz, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Bariatric surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Pascal Bortz, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Bariatric surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
- 9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 570
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Pascal Bortz, MD
My father was a general practitioner who loved and was loved by his patients. I strive to make those same connections and rapport with my patients. My role as a surgeon is not only to be an expert in diagnosing disease and operating, but also to get to know the unique personality and circumstances of each patient. If I did not pursue a career in medicine, I would have become a chef. I also enjoy scuba diving and playing tennis.
Age:39
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hebrew
Education
University of California, Riverside:Residency
Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center:Internship
Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium:Residency
Maimonides Medical Center:Fellowship
Saba University School of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic gastric banding
- Laparoscopic gastric bypass
- Laparoscopic gastric bypass revisions
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopic vertical sleeve gastrectomy
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Single anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S)
- Weight-loss surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1821330796
Insurance plans accepted
Pascal Bortz, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pascal Bortz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pascal Bortz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.