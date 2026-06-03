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Pascal G. Bortz, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Bariatric surgery

(board certified)

General surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Olde Del Mar Surgical

858-457-4917
Fax: 858-646-0017

9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 570
San Diego, CA 92037

Sharp Coronado Care Clinic - Bariatric Surgery

619-522-7118
Fax: 619-522-7119

230 Prospect Place
Suite 310
Coronado, CA 92118-1978

Sharp Coronado Hospital Care Clinic - General Surgery

619-522-7118
Fax: 619-522-7119

230 Prospect Place
Suite 310
Coronado, CA 92118-1978

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Olde Del Mar Surgical

    9850 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 570
    San Diego, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-457-4917
    Fax: 858-646-0017

  2. Sharp Coronado Care Clinic - Bariatric Surgery

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 310
    Coronado, CA 92118-1978
    Get directions

    619-522-7118
    Fax: 619-522-7119

  3. Sharp Coronado Hospital Care Clinic - General Surgery

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 310
    Coronado, CA 92118-1978
    Get directions

    619-522-7118
    Fax: 619-522-7119

Care schedule

Olde Del Mar Surgical

9850 Genesee Avenue

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

About Pascal G. Bortz, MD

My father was a general practitioner who loved and was loved by his patients. I strive to make those same connections and rapport with my patients. My role as a surgeon is not only to be an expert in diagnosing disease and operating, but also to get to know the unique personality and circumstances of each patient. If I did not pursue a career in medicine, I would have become a chef. I also enjoy scuba diving and playing tennis.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, Riverside: Residency
Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center: Internship
Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium: Residency
Maimonides Medical Center: Fellowship
Saba University School of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1821330796

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Pascal G. Bortz, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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