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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Bariatric surgery
(board certified)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Bariatric surgery
(board certified)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Olde Del Mar Surgical
9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 570
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions
858-457-4917
Fax: 858-646-0017
Sharp Coronado Care Clinic - Bariatric Surgery
230 Prospect Place
Suite 310
Coronado, CA 92118-1978
Get directions
619-522-7118
Fax: 619-522-7119
Sharp Coronado Hospital Care Clinic - General Surgery
230 Prospect Place
Suite 310
Coronado, CA 92118-1978
Get directions
619-522-7118
Fax: 619-522-7119
Olde Del Mar Surgical
9850 Genesee Avenue
Monday
Wednesday
Thursday
My father was a general practitioner who loved and was loved by his patients. I strive to make those same connections and rapport with my patients. My role as a surgeon is not only to be an expert in diagnosing disease and operating, but also to get to know the unique personality and circumstances of each patient. If I did not pursue a career in medicine, I would have become a chef. I also enjoy scuba diving and playing tennis.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1821330796
Pascal G. Bortz, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pascal G. Bortz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pascal G. Bortz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Pascal G. Bortz, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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