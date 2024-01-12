In: Sleep

Out: Sleep deprivation

Sleep plays a pivotal role in so many aspects of our health, from keeping our minds strong to warding off illness and disease. Unfortunately, many people fail to get the sleep they need, and an estimated 50 to 70 million people in the U.S. have a sleep disorder. It's important that adults get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night — and the quality of that sleep is crucial.

In: Digital detox

Out: Endless screen time

On average, Americans spend more than seven hours looking at a screen. And most use their smart phones over three and a half hours every day — not counting when they’re actually talking to someone. All this screen time can have negative effects on your health, both physical and mental, which is why experts recommend no more than two hours of screen time per day.

In: Sober curiosity

Out: Regularly drinking

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, drinking can take a serious toll on your body. Limiting how much you drink or taking a complete break from drinking, what some refer to as being “sober curious,” can help boost your immunity, limit your risk of disease, lead to weight loss, and improve your sleep, concentration, energy, performance, skin health, and even your relationships.

In: Movement every day

Out: Overexercising

The CDC recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week. However, you don’t need to spend hours in the gym to meet this goal. Thirty minutes a day, just five days a week will do the trick. Pushing your limits can lead to poor performance and health problems, including overuse and stress injuries, too much weight loss and decreased immune performance.

In: Water

Out: Caffeine-laden energy drinks

Water is an ideal choice for hydration. While some people prefer sports drinks over water because of the taste and added electrolytes, the standard sports drink contains 140 calories, 34 grams of added sugar and 270 milligrams of sodium. Additionally, excess caffeine can be harmful, causing changes in heart rate, increased blood pressure, anxiety, sleep and digestive issues, headaches and dehydration.

In: Hygge

Out: FOMO

Everyone occasionally experiences FOMO, or the fear of missing out, but going to every social event can be exhausting and expensive and can lead to overindulgence in food and alcohol. Instead, consider enjoying more “hygge,” explained by the Danes as “taking time away from the daily rush to be together with people you care about — or even by yourself — to relax and enjoy life's quieter pleasures.”

In: Homemade meals

Out: Eating out and ordering in

People are looking for fast and tasty foods to fit busy lifestyles. But whether you’re eating carryout or sit-down restaurant cuisine, researchers say you’ll consume about 200 more calories a day and more saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium than if you made your own meals. Cooking at home, however, helps you avoid these pitfalls and is an opportunity for creativity, togetherness and cost-cutting.

In: Saying no

Out: Always hustling

Every once in a while, your body, mind or heart sends a message that it needs a little time off. It’s important to heed that call, especially if it’s coming from all three at once. Occasionally saying no to an invite, request or assignment is a true form of self-care, which can lead to reduced stress; improved mood, immunity and self-esteem; and a variety of other physical, mental and emotional health benefits.

In: Reading

Out: Binge-watching and doom-scrolling

In a sea of streaming video and ever-present screens, doom-scrolling and binge-watching are often the entertainment of choice above the more old-school option of reading a book. But research says reading can provide a healthy distraction from life’s day-to-day worries and pressures while also making us smarter, happier and even more empathetic toward others.

In: Authentic friendships

Out: Accumulating social media “friends”

Friendship is good for your health. When you’re with friends, your body releases the hormone oxytocin, which combats stress and creates calm. And the more time spent with friends, the less likely you are to develop health issues and dementia. But creating and sustaining friendships takes commitment far beyond “liking” the occasional post. In fact, one study found it takes hundreds of hours — all worth it — to become true friends.