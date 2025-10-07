Bees are one of the most essential insects on the planet. They play a critical role in pollination by supporting global ecosystems and food production. However, if they feel threatened, they may sting you to protect themselves or their colony.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on average, about 72 people die each year from bee stings, often due to anaphylactic shock, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Bee stings are especially common in the warmer months when people spend more time outdoors.

Stings are usually painful but harmless. However, some stings can trigger allergic reactions or complications that require immediate medical attention.

Reactions are classified on three levels:

Mild When symptoms are mild and localized, you can usually manage treatment of a bee sting at home. Mild symptoms include sharp pain, swelling, redness around the sting site, and a welt where the sting occurred. Most mild reactions improve within a few hours to a couple of days with proper home care. When stung, experts recommend avoiding pinching or squeezing the stinger, as that can release more venom into the body. Instead, scrape out the stinger with a fingernail or credit card, then clean the area with soap and water to prevent infection. Applying a cold compress can help alleviate pain and reduce swelling. Over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen, can help reduce discomfort, while antihistamines or hydrocortisone cream can help ease itching and inflammation. “Keep the sting site clean and elevated if swollen, and closely monitor for any worsening symptoms over the next few days,” says Dr. Eric Strukel, medical director of Express Care. Moderate In moderate reactions, the symptoms are similar to those of mild reactions, but they last longer. This includes burning pain, a welt, itching, flushing and swelling that worsens over the next few days. For moderate reactions, monitor the symptoms closely — they typically resolve within a couple of days. In most cases, symptoms can be treated at home. Severe Severe (anaphylactic) reactions require immediate emergency medical attention. Some reactions that are considered severe include: Hives

Difficulty breathing, wheezing or breathing fast

Swelling of the throat, tongue or lips

Tightness in the chest or throat

Trouble swallowing, speaking or hoarse voice

Rapid heartbeat or low blood pressure

Dizziness

Vomiting

Blue or white lips

Fainting or loss of consciousness Though rare, some people are hypersensitive to bee stings, and this population is at risk for anaphylactic shock. These types of reactions can occur within 30 minutes.

Treating a severe sting reaction

An epinephrine injection device, such as an EpiPen, should be used immediately to temporarily reverse the symptoms of a severe allergic reaction. A person who knows they have severe allergies should always carry a device with them.

According to Dr. Strukel, call 911 or go to the hospital if you or another person experiences one or more symptoms of anaphylaxis, even if epinephrine has already been administered. While waiting for help to arrive, lying on your back with your feet raised can help improve blood flow to the heart, which can reduce weakness and dizziness.

Ultimately, while most stings are merely a painful nuisance, knowing the difference between a normal reaction and a severe allergic reaction can save a life.

