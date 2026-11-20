You’ve had a respiratory illness, and the sore throat and stuffy nose are finally gone. But each night, as you settle into bed, the coughing begins again.

That’s because a cough can outlast a cold by weeks, even when you feel better during the day.

When a cough hangs on after a cold, it can be hard to tell whether to give it more time to clear or to call your doctor. What matters is how long you’ve been coughing, whether it’s getting better or worse, and if you’ve noticed any other symptoms.

Why a cough may linger

A cough can stick around after other symptoms of a cold or respiratory infection have cleared.

“We often see patients with a lingering cough four to six weeks after a respiratory illness,” says Dr. Cynthia Baffi, a pulmonologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “Often, drainage from the sinuses drips into the back of the throat or irritation in the airways continues to trigger coughing.”

Sometimes, the pattern offers a clue.

With asthma, for example, a cough may come and go or be more noticeable at night or during exercise. You might also notice wheezing, a whistling sound when you breathe.

When to call your doctor

If you’ve been coughing for more than three weeks, call your doctor. A cough that’s getting worse, or that comes with a fever, wheezing or weight loss you can’t explain, is also a reason to get in touch.

“Let your doctor know if you’re coughing up more mucus or it’s becoming darker rather than clearing up,” says Dr. Baffi. “These changes are especially concerning if you also have a fever or feel increasingly tired.”

Some symptoms need immediate attention. If you cough up blood, go to the nearest emergency room. If you have chest pain or pressure or are struggling to breathe, call 911.

What to expect when you get your cough checked

Before your visit, think back to when the cough started. Did it follow a cold? Is it dry, or are you coughing up mucus? Tell your doctor when you tend to cough, what you’re doing when it starts, and whether it’s affecting your sleep or making everyday activities harder.

Your doctor may listen to your lungs and ask about smoking or exposure to smoke, dust or fumes. Depending on what they find, they may order a chest X-ray or a breathing test to see how well your lungs are working.

If your cough continues despite treatment or the cause is still unclear, your doctor may recommend seeing a pulmonologist, a doctor who cares for people with lung and breathing problems.

“We’ll talk through your symptoms and review any chest imaging you’ve already had,” says Dr. Baffi. “We may recommend more detailed imaging or test a mucus sample for infection. We may also suggest treatment for your sinuses or airways.”

If you’re still coughing after your other symptoms have cleared, tell your doctor when it began and what’s changed since then. Those details can help guide the next step.

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