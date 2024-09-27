Cancer is dramatically affecting the lives of many American men, with 10.3 million cases reported in 2022 alone. According to alarming new research, that number is expected to skyrocket by 2050.

The study, published by the American Cancer Society, projects that in the coming decades, overall cancer cases for men will spike to more than 19 million worldwide, an increase of 84%. Cancer deaths for men are projected to increase by 93%, and for those age 65 and older, the surge will hit 117%.

Why cancer cases are rising

When it comes to reasons for the projected rise in cancer numbers, the research highlights an increased occurrence of cancer risk factors in men compared to women. Men tend to engage more in certain riskier behaviors, particularly smoking and alcohol consumption. Men are also more likely to have jobs that expose them to carcinogens and are less likely to participate in preventive screenings.

Another factor contributing to the rise in cases is that people live longer. According to the World Health Organization, between 2015 and 2050, the percentage of the world's population over 60 will almost double from 12% to 22%.

“Men are living longer, and the longer you live, the higher the chance that you are going to get cancer,” says Dr. Ahmed Salem, a Sharp Community Medical Group pulmonologist affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The importance of screenings

To prevent this dire outcome, researchers identified improved access to health care as essential — a view supported by Dr. Salem. He emphasizes the importance of preventive care, especially for lung cancer, which is projected to still be the leading cause of cancer and death in men in 2050.

“When you increase the number of screenings, you can detect cancer early,” says Dr. Salem.

He states that only 6% of eligible adults in the U.S. get screened for lung cancer. In comparison, screening rates for breast and colon cancer are 70% to 75%. “It’s an eye-opening number because it highlights our nation’s performance when it comes to lung cancer screenings,” he says.

While Dr. Salem says the U.S. has made strides in lung cancer survival, he strongly encourages adults to take action early regarding their health. Individuals who are between the ages of 50 and 80, currently smoke, or quit smoking within the last 15 years and have at least a 20-pack-year smoking history (calculated by multiplying the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day by the number of years a person has smoked) are eligible for lung cancer screenings.

“Please speak with your primary doctor about your age-appropriate screening,” says Dr. Salem. “Your long-term survival could depend on it.”

