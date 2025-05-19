Sharp HealthCare leaders and local dignitaries gathered today for the official ribbon cutting of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, San Diego’s only comprehensive specialized hospital for brain and spine care. Individuals needing advanced neurological and neurosurgical care, as well as treatment for other related conditions, now have access to innovative procedures not available elsewhere in San Diego.

“The opening of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience delivers much-needed specialized brain and spine care to our region and will serve future generations,” said Scott Evans, Chief Strategy Officer and Market CEO for Sharp HealthCare.

“Previously, some patients seeking advanced brain and spine care had to travel outside of the area for the services and procedures they needed. Now, this state-of-the-art hospital ensures access to care in their own community,” he said.

For example, conditions such as blood clots in the brain, cancers of the head, neck and spine, or complex spine deformities require integrated care across many disciplines, which can result in fragmented care in various locations. The neuroscience hospital brings together multiple medical specialties under one roof. This includes expertise in areas that may often be hard to find, such as medical neuro-oncology, neuro-ophthalmology, brain tumor surgery and endovascular neurosurgery.

In addition to the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies, the hospital features an outpatient clinic, ensuring coordinated care from multiple neuro specialists, as well as a modern rehab facility to help patients on their journey to recovery.

The neuroscience hospital is built on existing specialties such as high-quality stroke care. In 2022, Sharp Grossmont received recertification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission (TJC), which accredits U.S. health care programs focused on quality and patient safety. The designation, awarded in partnership with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, is the highest given by the TJC.

The new facility is located adjacent to Sharp Grossmont Hospital and includes:

16-bed progressive care unit (Neuro-PCU)

16-bed intensive care unit (Neuro-ICU)

18-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit

Physical therapy and occupational therapy gymnasium

Other specialties and services offered include movement disorder treatment for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, as well as epilepsy and sleep disorder care.

In part, the $58 million facility came to fruition thanks to the generous support of Sharp Grossmont’s philanthropic partners.