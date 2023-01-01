Pillars of Excellence Awards

Congratulations!

On behalf of the executive leadership team, congratulations to the 2023 Pillars of Excellence Award Winners on their accomplishments! This year's winners have gone above and beyond to advance the mission and vision of Sharp HealthCare across our Pillars of Excellence. They have impacted the lives of patients and families, supported their fellow team members and physicians, contributed to the community and affected the financial health of the organization. These winners represent the spirit and aspirations of The Sharp Experience.

Pillars of Excellence Award Winners

To learn more about the awards, see award description and criteria.