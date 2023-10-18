Why Get Prostate Cancer Treatment at Sharp?

At Sharp, we recognize that every cancer journey is different. As a leader in prostate cancer treatment, we offer advanced technologies and compassionate care for patients and their families. With our unwavering commitment to excellent outcomes and personalized care, our clinical team will ensure you get the care and support you need, every step of the way.

Why choose Sharp for prostate treatment?

Experts in Oncology - Recognized nationally by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program

Leader in Clinical Research - Leader in experimental cancer clinical trials, which have led to new FDA-approved drugs

Advanced Technology - Only provider in the South Bay to offer the TrueBeam STx® radiosurgery/radiotherapy system and only Accuray Radixact System treatment center in San Diego

Extraordinary Level of Care - Sharp's caregivers are committed to providing an extraordinary level of care, which we call The Sharp Experience, to each one of our patients

Free support groups - Meet other patients to share your concerns and experiences of living with prostate cancer and exchange ideas to discover new coping strategies. Support groups are available in Spanish and English.

Prostate cancer treatment options at Sharp.

Approximately one in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Accurate diagnosis and the right treatment options are essential to ensuring the best possible outcome. We offer minimally invasive options to treat prostate cancer and other prostate conditions while preserving healthy functions and allowing a quicker return to normal life.

Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) - Precise targeting of prostate tumors with a short, one-week course of treatment

Brachytherapy - The placement of seeds into the prostate, which give off low doses of radiation for weeks or months

Removal of prostate

Watchful waiting - Close monitoring without therapy

Prostate cancer programs and services at Sharp.

Sharp offers a full range of prostate cancer care services, including:

Preventive screenings

Diagnostic services

Cancer clinical trials

Robotic surgery

Support groups and holistic healing programs

Locations of prostate cancer care services in San Diego.

Sharp offers prostate cancer treatment at the following centers in San Diego.

